NFL officiating could be in for sweeping changes following multiple controversial calls in Sunday’s Week 18 playoff-shaping contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Multiple executives and coaches around the NFL say the league needs to reevaluate how it chooses and trains its officiating staff for future seasons, according to ESPN.

Those same front office personnel say game officials missed multiple calls that helped the Seahawks win a tight overtime matchup against the Rams, sending Seattle to the postseason and preventing the Detroit Lions from reaching the playoffs.

One source told ESPN it was the “worst officiated game of the year.” Another said there is a “a real groundswell of unhappiness with officiating that is much deeper than I’ve seen and frankly, I haven’t seen in this league in years.”

The calls in question reportedly benefited the Seahawks, hurt the Rams and ultimately impacted the 9-8 Lions, who needed Seattle to lose to have a chance of claiming the NFC’s final wild-card spot.

Although officiating will never be perfect, there could be ways to mitigate mistakes like the ones that were seen between the Seahawks and Rams.

One such play occurred midway through the fourth quarter of the contest, when officials called a questionable running into the kicker penalty on Rams defensive end Jonah Williams, who was flagged for running into Seahawks punter Michael Dickson.

Per ESPN: “According to league rules, running into the kicker occurs when a defensive player contacts the kicking foot of the kicker, even if the kicker is airborne when the contact occurs, or when a defensive player slides under the kicker, preventing him from returning both feet to the ground.”

The replay showed that Williams was pushed into Dickson, but officials still called running into the kicker, giving Seattle a first down and continuing a fourth-quarter drive that led to a tying field goal.

It will be interesting to see how the NFL playoffs are refereed in 2023, but it looks like sweeping changes will be coming in the offseason, regardless of how the games are officiated.