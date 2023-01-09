By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Geno Smith is having a historic season for the Seattle Seahawks. Smith has hit another crazy accolade that makes the Seahawks trade of Russell Wilson look even better.

The Seahawks took down the Rams 19-16 in Week 18. As Seattle battled for a playoff spot, Smith completed 19-of-31 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. While the stat line isn’t impressive, Smith finished the regular season with 4,282 passing yards. He broke the Seahawks’ record for most passing yards in a single season.

Prior to the season, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and numerous players. The Broncos entered Week 18 with a 4-12 record and had previously been eliminated from the playoffs. Wilson has had one of his worst years as a professional, with just 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions going into the week.

Geno Smith, on the other hand, is having his best season as a professional. Alongside his passing yards, Smith entered the week with a 70.2% completion percentage, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 315 yards on the ground and an additional score.

Smith has set new career-highs in passing yards and touchdowns. Prior to this season, his highest completion percentage in a season with 10+ starts was 59.7. His 300+ rushing yards are the first time he has surpassed that number since his rookie season back in 2013.

The Seahawks have a strong opportunity to make the postseason. At 9-8, Seattle will need the Lions to lose to the Packers to end Week 18.

After they dealt Wilson, no one expected Seattle to make the postseason. But Smith has helped prove the doubters wrong and has helped set the Seahawks up for success in the present and future.