By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed his potential return to coaching on Tom Brady’s podcast, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

“I think sooner than later,” Payton said. “I really enjoy the current job I have. . . . But I think relative to coaching, though, I know that I want to coach again and it’s not really been a secret.”

Payton had previously coached in New Orleans since 2006, winning a Super Bowl in 2009. He complete his tenure with the Saints sporting a winning percentage of above .630. Teams would likely love to have Sean Payton take over head coaching duties. However, he added that it would have to be the right fit.

“But I wanna find the right spot. And as Tom alluded to, you know, it’s still about the people. Because when it’s all done and it’s quiet, I don’t think it’s the money or the crowd cheers or the trophies or any of that other stuff. I think it’s about the journey with the people that you really enjoy. . . . So we’ll kind of see what happens.”

Sean Payton also said his return could come soon. Teams with head coaching vacancies may reach out as soon as this upcoming offseason. Payton previously teased the idea of teaming up with impending free agent Lamar Jackson.

It will be interesting to see where Sean Payton ends up if he does make a return to the sideline. Based on this recent interview on Tom Brady’s podcast, it seems likelier then not that he will return to coaching at some point.