Sergio Brown, who played in the NFL from 2010-2016, was arrested near San Diego on Tuesday in connection with his mother's September death, according to CNN.

Brown traveled to Mexico shortly after his mother's death where Mexican authorities knew of his whereabouts starting on Sept. 19. He was deported on Tuesday after police in Illinois issued a warrant for his arrest. San Diego police are working to transfer him to the Chicago area where his mother lived and her body was found.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was discovered by authorities near a creek behind her home on Sept. 16 after her family told police they had not heard from her or her son for several days. An autopsy determined Brown's death a homicide after she had injuries related to assault, according to Natalia Derevyanny, a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sergio Brown posted several disturbing videos on his Instagram following the death of his mother. His Instagram account was shut down shortly thereafter.

Brown then took to X (Twitter) where he issued some confusing posts, including one that said, “This is all fake news. For tabloids. Fat Mexican men with petty money to trip up an airport Don’t worry we got the graffiti gang wonding the good vibes The cartels are Flippin the rug over and lying duh lol.”

Sergio Brown played for five different NFL teams during his seven-year career. He went to college at Notre Dame before going undrafted by NFL teams in 2010. He played his final NFL game with the Buffalo Bills on New Year's Day 2017.