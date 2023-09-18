Former Notre Dame football player and NFL player Sergio Brown has gone missing after the death of his mother, Myrtle. His mother's body was found on Saturday in a creek behind her home and authorities have been searching for Sergio since, per Kevin Dotson and Jared Formanek of CNN.

‘Former NFL player Sergio Brown is missing after his mother died from injuries related to an assault and her body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home, according to police and records obtained by a CNN affiliate. Authorities discovered the body of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown on Saturday after relatives alerted police they’d been unable to find or contact her or her son, the Maywood Police Department said in a news release.'

Sergio's brother, Nick, penned a message on Instagram asking for his brother to return home in what has been a rough few days: “It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together…My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home.”

Brown went undrafted out of Notre Dame and then spent time in the NFL from 2010 until 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. He played a total of 94 games with 15 starts, eight of which came in 2014 with the Colts, and he had one career interception.

Myrtle Brown's death was ruled a homicide and related to an assault, per the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office courtesy of the CNN report.