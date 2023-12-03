Shortly before halftime in Week 13's Saints-Lions matchup, RB Alvin Kamara runs into an official causing a brutal leg injury

In a distressing scene during the recent Detroit Lions-New Orleans Saints matchup, an NFL sideline official found himself at the center of an unfortunate incident that left spectators and players alike in shock. With just under 6 minutes to go in the second quarter, star running back Alvin Kamara of the Saints was forced out of bounds on a crucial 3rd & 3 play at their own 17-yard line. What transpired next would be a scene that no one wants to witness on the football field.

As Alvin Kamara toppled out of bounds, he inadvertently collided with a sideline official, resulting in a devastating leg injury. The official, upon impact, immediately collapsed, and video footage revealed the severity of the situation. His shin appeared to be bent at an awkward and alarming angle, and he was unable to get up. WARNING: some viewers may find this video disturbing.

Oh my God pic.twitter.com/vJJ6gJ3Uw0 — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) December 3, 2023

The disturbing nature of the injury halted the game, which the Saints entered as underdogs, momentarily as medical personnel rushed to the aid of the injured official. The severity of the injury was palpable, and the atmosphere in the stadium took a somber turn as players and fans grappled with the unfortunate incident.

This incident in the Saints game adds to a list of rare but impactful instances where NFL officials have suffered injuries during games. While officials are not active participants in the physical aspects of the game, the fast-paced and dynamic nature of football occasionally puts them in harm's way. Collisions, accidental contact with players, or being caught in the midst of plays can lead to injuries, ranging from minor incidents to more severe situations.

One notable instance of an NFL referee getting injured during a game occurred in a matchup between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers on January 8, 2017, during the NFC Wild Card Round. The head referee, Jeff Triplette, suffered an injury during the game.

In the second quarter of the game, after a play had concluded, Giants' cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie collided with Jeff Triplette. Rodgers-Cromartie was attempting to avoid a Packers player and inadvertently crashed into Triplette, causing him to fall to the ground. Triplette sustained an ankle injury as a result of the collision. Despite the injury, Triplette continued to officiate the game but later announced that the 2017 postseason would be his last as an NFL referee. This incident highlighted the physical demands and risks associated with being on the field during live NFL games, even for the officials whose primary role is to officiate and manage the game.

Referee injuries are not limited to specific positions on the field, and various officials, including head referees, line judges, or back judges, have found themselves in harm's path. In some cases, such as in this Saints game, officials have been accidentally knocked down during plays, leading to injuries that range from minor bruises to more significant concerns.

The NFL, as a league, emphasizes the safety of all individuals on the field, and measures are continually taken to mitigate risks. Injuries to officials, while infrequent, serve as poignant reminders of the unpredictable nature of the sport. The recent incident during the Lions-Saints clash underscores the need for ongoing efforts to ensure the well-being of everyone involved in the game, including the officials who play a crucial role in maintaining fair play and enforcing the rules.