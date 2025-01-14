NFL fans do not have to wait long until the biggest game of the year. The playoffs are already underway, with the Divisional round coming up this weekend. Now that there are only eight teams still alive, it is much easier to get an idea of who has a realistic chance of winning the Super Bowl this season.

Skip Bayless made a bold Super Bowl prediction after learning that the Rams and Eagles will play in the Divisional Round.

“The Rams won’t be easy for the Eagles but the Eagles will just prove to be better because THE EAGLES ARE GOING TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL,” Bayless posted on social media on Monday night.

It is odd hearing Bayless of all people sing the praises of the Eagles. After all, Bayless is a noted Cowboys fan who is accustomed to viewing the Eagles as a hated division rival. But that doesn't mean Bayless will get his prediction wrong.

According to betting markets, the Eagles have been in the mix as one of the NFL's top teams all season long. However, they are widely viewed as just a notch below the Chiefs and Lions in terms of Super Bowl odds.

The Eagles have a realistic path to making the Super Bowl. All they would have to do is defeat the Rams this weekend then win one more game. That is likely to be a road game in Detroit, assuming they can take care of the Commanders in the Divisional Round.

It will be interesting to see which NFL teams represent the NFC and AFC in this year's Super Bowl.

Eagles vs. Rams preview: which team will earn a spot in the NFC Championship game?

This game is a dark horse candidate for the most exciting matchup of the Divisional Round.

It is always fun to see division rivals meet in the playoffs. This is especially true for two teams like Philadelphia and Washington who have played in some important games late in the regular season. The Commanders dealt the Eagles a brutal last-second loss in Week 16 that ended up costing Philadelphia a shot at the No. 1 seed.

The Eagles feel like a team that has more ways to win than the Rams. This is partly because they want to win games in a similar fashion to LA, but they simply get the job done better. At least, this is true of their running game and overall defense.

That said, it does not mean the Rams are an easy team to pick off. The Rams have an advantage at head coach, with Sean McVay still operating as one of the top offensive minds in football. McVay will no doubt enter this game with a strong gameplan that uses Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua for maximum impact.

It is cliche, but the team that makes the fewest mistakes will probably win this game.

Eagles vs. Rams will take place at 3PM ET on Sunday in Philadelphia.