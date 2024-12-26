ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After winning two straight Super Bowls, every team in the league is trying to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs. But entering Week 17, it's Kansas City that stands alone atop the Super Bowl odds.

The Chiefs come in as +390 favorites via FanDuel Sportsbook. They're followed by the Detroit Lions (+420) and Buffalo Bills (+500), while the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five with identical +700 odds.

The Lions had long held the top spot in terms of Super Bowl odds. However, they were overtaken by the Buffalo Bills after their Week 15 loss. But Vegas was paying close attention to the NFL's Christmas Day slate. After seeing the Chiefs take down the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City once again holds the league's crown.

In their 29-10 victory over the Steelers, Patrick Mahomes completed 29-of-38 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. Travis Kelce put in a vintage performance with 84 yards and a touchdown, while Kareem Hunt rushed in a score of his own.

The Chiefs had control from the opening to the closing whistle. They opened up the game with a 13-0 lead in the fourth quarter and ended it by scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

By earning the victory and moving to 15-1 on the season, the Chiefs have clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs. The first-round bye and home-field advantage will be a crucial benefit as the team tries to make history.

If Kansas City were to win their third-straight title, their legacy would be considered amongst the NFL's elite. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have already made a name for themselves. But accomplishing something no one in league history ever has would put them on an entirely different tier.

At one point, a Super Bowl three-peat would be unfathomable. Now, Vegas is expecting it.