Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Tom Brady is no stranger to his name being thrown around in the media for clicks. Regarding a recent report that he may not call games for Fox, he took the time to blast its credibility, reports Sports Illustrated’s Dan Lyons.

Sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post speculated that there was a high possibility Tom Brady would be backing out of his contract with Fox to be in the booth come Sundays in the fall of 2024. However, Sports Illustrated posted this story to their Instagram, and Brady took to the comment section to dispute the claim.

“FakeNews.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That is all that Brady commented, indicating that any weight to this story was certainly news to him. However, it cannot be denied that Brady has made it a habit to commit to one future plan and then quickly backtrack.

Tom Brady has come back from retirement twice, so no one would be surprised if he did it for the third time. In terms of a position off of the football field, it is safe to assume he would bring the same indecisive habits alongside him. Nonetheless, Brady is doing his best to prove he is all in on calling games for Fox in 2024.

In the end, Brady has until next season to decide, as he has made it clear he wants time to prepare and learn how to be the best analyst he can be. It will certainly be fun to hear the greatest quarterback of all time calling games, although it would shock no one if he was doing something else by the time the 2024 season comes around.