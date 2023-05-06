Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After Tom Brady slammed the recent report that he could walk away from his broadcasting deal with Fox News, the NFL insider who said it, Andrew Marchand, released an opinion piece on The New York Post to set the record straight.

To recall, Brady went viral on Thursday after it was rumored that there’s a “51 percent” chance that he doesn’t push through with his 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox News. According to Marchand, he feels that Brady doesn’t want “to travel that much.”

Brady eventually denied the allegations and called it “FakeNews.” In response, Marchand agreed with Brady’s comments and clarified that his comments were blown out of proportion and poorly aggregated by other media sites. He particularly mentioned another NFL insider Dov Kleiman, whom he said “lit the match on the whole thing.”

Marchand defended that it was only his opinion and he’s not making the report in behalf of his sources. He added that there’s a reason he didn’t write about it on the New York Post considering that it doesn’t have much legs–until other media websites tried to give it legs of course.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It is a nice compliment for other sites to credit what you report, but, in this case, we didn’t report anything. It is my opinion. Yes, informed, but it my stupid meter, not Brady’s,” Marchand wrote.

“This is what is true. There are many people in the business skeptical that Brady actually does call games for Fox. He has already decided to take a year off before starting the job.”

It remains to be seen if Tom Brady will further comment on the issue. But after what Andrew Marchand said, there’s definitely no reason for him to further address it.

Besides, his “FakeNews” comment says everything when it comes to his stance on the matter.