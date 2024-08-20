Tom Brady had plenty of success in the NFL, and young quarterbacks are following his plans. But while the former New England Patriots' star set the standard at his position, he didn’t always have the best of things with some of his wide receivers. He got brutally honest about bad wide receivers.

Brady had good things to say about Wes Welker, but not others, according to the Stephen A. Smith Show.

“The best teammates I ever had, they showed up to work every day,” Brady said. “I never had to worry about their effort or their attitude. I knew that when I called a play, Wes Welker, he was going to run his ass off on every play, whether he got it or whether he didn’t. I never thought for one second whether he was going to do the right thing or not. That frees my mind up to do what I’ve got to do because my job’s not easy.”

Tom Brady wouldn’t throw to some receivers

While Brady enjoyed the guys like Welker with the Patriots, he had little patience for receivers who weren’t spot on. He said he had a simple plan when he noticed a receiver not living up to the Brady standard.

“If I gotta worry about, and I look out and I see a receiver, and he doesn’t look like he knows, he barely lined up right,” Brady said. “He’s looking over at the sideline. Looks like he trying to ask the coach, ‘What do I got?’ And I’m like, ‘He’s out.’ I’m throwing the ball somewhere else.”

And Brady said it’s not a joke. He said he told the coach exactly what he expected.

“I would tell them directly, he’s out,” Brady said. “Put him out. And I would tell the coach, don’t put him in because I’m not throwing him the ball. You put him in, we’ve got 10 guys out there.”

It’s hard to argue with Brady’s success. Many consider him the greatest quarterback of all time. Most of that talk is based on the seven Super Bowl titles he helped teams win. Brady’s teams reached the summit in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021. The first six came with the Patriots while the last one occurred with the Buccaneers.

Brady threw for 89,214 yards in his career, including 4,694 in his final season at the age of 45.

It’s not like Brady didn’t have great receivers. Included in the mix were Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Welker, Mike Evans, and Deion Branch.