NFL icon Tom Brady couldn't help but crack a joke at his daddy duties following his retirement as he shared a photo with K-pop group Black Pink.

On Instagram, Brady shared how he attended a recent Black Pink concert with his daughter Vivian. They were able to get a photo with the members of the group, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé, backstage. Vivian and a friend were all smiles, while Brady played the role of a supportive dad to his kid.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star uploaded the photo on his Instagram story and captioned it with, “New gig in retirement” along with a laughing emoji.

His joke aside, Brady showed appreciation for Black Pink and thanked them for the “hospitality and kindness” they showed to them.

Naturally as the photo went viral, Tom Brady's fans and Blink (the official fandom of Black Pink) couldn't help but react to the moment. Many poked fun at (and well, praised) Brady for giving out the ultimate dad vibe at the concert. Meanwhile, Blink members absolutely loved the photo. After all, who would have thought that we'll ever see Brady in a photo with Black Pink?

For what it's worth, another photo of Brady from the Black Pink concert has been making the waves online in recent days. TB12 has since reacted to the photo–showing him in his brand's cap and shirt–noting that it's the “most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken.”

Never change, Tom!