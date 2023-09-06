“I'm like, ‘Yo, my boy wants to be like you,'” Brady said. “And he loved it. He's like, ‘That's so great.'”If one is pursuing a role as a tight end, there are few better players to model your game after than Rob Gronkowski. Over his legendary NFL career, Gronkowski amassed several accolades, including four Super Bowl victories, four First Team All Pro selections, five Pro Bowl appearances, and a spot on the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

It benefited Gronkowski of course to be playing alongside Tom Brady, whom many would argue to be the greatest quarterback of all time. The dynamic duo wreaked terror on opposing defenses for over a decade, first in New England with the Patriots and then with the Buccaneers at the tail ends of their respective careers.

However, it appears that the next generation is in good hands, as Brady's youngest son will have two great mentors in his corner, to say the least.