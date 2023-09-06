Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is hoping that his son follows in the footsteps… of his former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Brady recently revealed that his youngest soon is now taking up a career in football, but, unlike his father, Brady's son plays tight end, much like his father's former legendary downfield target Gronkowski.
It benefited Gronkowski of course to be playing alongside Tom Brady, whom many would argue to be the greatest quarterback of all time. The dynamic duo wreaked terror on opposing defenses for over a decade, first in New England with the Patriots and then with the Buccaneers at the tail ends of their respective careers.
However, it appears that the next generation is in good hands, as Brady's youngest son will have two great mentors in his corner, to say the least.