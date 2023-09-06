The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for improved quarterback play in 2023 now that Derek Carr is in New Orleans. Jimmy Garoppolo is the heir apparent at the position and he has weapons galore in Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow among others.

The Raiders' new gunslinger updated fans on his thoughts on star running back Josh Jacobs recently. A San Francisco 49ers legend had a comment on Garoppolo's assessment of the QB situation that will surprise many fans.

Now it has been revealed that the team has restructured the former 49er's contract to save cap space, as reported on by a popular ESPN personality named Field Yates.

The Raiders have restructured the contract of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, creating $17M in 2023 cap space, per source. pic.twitter.com/uXHI2uwaci — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2023

The team opens its schedule on Sunday, September 10 against the Broncos on the road. If the Raiders are to become a playoff team, Garoppolo and the offense are going to have to take control.

The Raiders finished near the top of the NFL in passing yards, but were unable to get it done when it mattered most. The 49ers transplant Garoppolo gives the team more of a controlled passing attack similar to when Rich Gannon led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance.

The man known as ‘Jimmy G' is 40-17 over the course of his career with the Patriots and 49ers. He has passed for nearly 15,000 yards with more than twice as many touchdowns as interceptions during his time in the NFL.

