After defending Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce professed his interest in Taylor Swift, Rob Gronkowski has shipped the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end and the pop singer, who are each 33 years old.

Via the “Up & Adams Show”:

“Travis is a very thoughtful guy and if they started dating, that would be hands down the No. 1 Ken and Barbie in the NFL,” Gronkowski said. “…Come on Taylor, let's make it happen.”

Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number at a concert. Unfortunately for him, he said Swift does not greet people before or after her concert to preserve her voice.

Travis Kelce and longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole broke up in May 2022. Swift and her boyfriend for six years, Joe Alwyn, split in April, making a relationship possible.

Travis has the backing of Gronkowski, who was the best tight end in the NFL before Kelce's ascent with the Chiefs. Now, it's up to Swift to make the relationship work.

Travis has a lot going for him right now. He and the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years. In 2022, he was named first-team All-Pro for the fourth time of his career and caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,138 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, which tied the most in his career. Kelce had 27 catches for 257 yards in the playoffs, including four touchdowns, which tied a postseason career-high.

Kelce and the Chiefs are expected to be Super Bowl favorites in 2023. Can he take home another crown and begin dating Swift?