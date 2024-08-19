The next phase of Tom Brady's life will come from a Fox Sports broadcast booth, and the future Hall of Famer made a test run with sports commentator Kevin Burkhardt during Sunday's Saints vs. 49ers preseason game. Just like professional NFL athletes, broadcasters, even ones with two handfuls of Super Bowl rings, need practice reps to hone their craft.

Brady and Burkhardt were captured on camera, having a blast calling the game for an audience of none as the game's actual play-by-play commentator Adam Amin called the action.

“And there [Tom Brady] is with Kevin Burkhardt. Really looking forward to hearing these two guys call some big games all season long here on FOX.”

A known perfectionist, Brady's love of the game should lead to infectious and interesting, in-game color commentary. New England Patriots superfan Matt Damon recently spoke about his excitement to listen to his old quarterback call games when on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I just think of [Tony] Romo the year he came right off of the field and into the booth,” Damon said. “That level of understanding of the game, and the ways, the moves people are putting on each other, Tom understands every single defense. He has played against everything for decades. I can't wait to hear him — I think he's going to be just great.”

Brady's been enjoying retirement with a celebrity roast special on Netflix and a beach football game with some big-name friends. Not bad for a guy who has it all.

Tom Brady's views on broadcasting during 2024 NFL season

As one piece of FOX Sports' No. 1 broadcasting team, the biggest games will go to Brady, play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

He was candid about his perceived challenges looking ahead to the job when on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd.

“I believe that broadcasting at FOX this year for the first time will give me a lot more structure like I'm used to. And I really actually will look forward to that.”

But like any champion, Brady won't be phoning it in–far from it.

“From my standpoint, I'm gonna work as hard as I can in the process of it to make sure I do deliver, because I don't want to let anyone down. I don't want to let the people at FOX here down, and I certainly don't want to let the great NFL fans down either.”

In Week 1, Brady and Co. will broadcast the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns matchup during America's Game of the Week at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.