There are not a lot of players who can match the greatest quarterbacks of all time. But, Father Time can surely slow them down and make their skills wither. All of that happened to Tom Brady and more when Michael Rubin hosted a beach football game. While the White Party host is usually used to inviting a lot of people, he did not do so this time around. But, this does not mean that it was not filled with stars. In fact, Odell Beckham Jr., CJ Stroud, Travis Scott, Damar Hamlin, and Micah Parsons among others were all there.

Michael Rubin just wanted to have some fun and time to spare. So, what he did was collect big-name athletes and personalities to play beach football. While everyone showed out and came swinging right from the jump like Travis Scott and Quavo, there was a moment in the game that drew some reactions from avid spectators of the sport.

Tom Brady gets blasted after pick-six to Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin intercepted Tom Brady. It's not the only thing that the Buffalo Bills' safety did. He also got it past the other players and all the way to the end zone for a pick-six. The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend got absolutely clowned after throwing that interception which led to a touchdown, via Ari Meirov of the 33rd Football Team.

“That’s when you know Brady is in full retirement mode lol buddy was prob off 4 shots too,” a fan said.

Others were even predicting how some analysts would react after seeing this video, “Skip Bayless about to have a field day with this on Undisupted.”

It was not only Brady who was ripped after this clip went viral. Damar Hamlin also got a fair share of comments about him.

“One more interception than he had all of last season while he was playing special teams,” an avid spectator wrote.

Some were just happy to see Hamlin thrive even if it was just with guys like Michael Rubin and a retired Brady, “An interception on Tom Brady is good money anywhere.. NFL, parking lot, grass field, beach.. anywhere.. it's all good money.”

Michael Rubin's football game goes viral

Brady and Hamlin were not the only ones who got comments about them. Fans had something to say for all of them whether it's Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud or veteran Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Even on sand CJ throwing dimes. I can't wait for the season to start,” they declared.

“There's something special getting to watch these icons do it for fun and love every minute of it. It's wholesome tbh lol,” a fan outlined.

Whether they're retired or still playing in the league, it's fun to be updated about stars' whereabouts during the offseason. Hopefully, fans are able to see more of these in the coming months.