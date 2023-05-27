Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Although there are an abundance of NFL players who are not a fan of Thursday Night Football, Jason and Travis Kelce are not among them. The two made their stance clear on TNF games on the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, asserting that they’d prefer more games on Thursdays.

“I’m a huge fan of the Thursday night games,” Philadelphia Eagles center Jason said.

“I’m a huge fan of them even later in the season, too,” Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis chimed in.

The two also made it clear that they are in favor of the new rule that allows the league to move games in the schedule from Sunday to Thursday.

The main complaint current NFL players have is the lack of rest between Sunday and Thursday, but Jason Kelce explained that shorter weeks leads to an easier practice schedule and additional rest afterwards.

“I am all for games being played on Thursdays because that means we have walk-throughs during the middle of the week and we don’t practice and then we get three days off after the game,” Jason said.

“Players that are anti–Thursday night games are just looking to make headlines. There’s no f**king chance anybody with half a brain cell is against Thursday night games.”

Certainly strong words from Jason Kelce, who believes that flexing games to Thursday night means better football will be shown on Thursdays during prime time.

“The other reason I’m a fan of the Thursday night games getting flexed is I just like good football being on prime time TV,” he explained.

“I don’t want to turn my Thursday night television on and have to watch a bad game. I like watching good football and Thursday nights is one of the few nights that I get to watch football and just enjoy it as a fan. Let’s get some good friggin’ matchups.”

As it stands, Jason Kelce’s Eagles only have one Thursday night game in 2023, while Travis Kelce’s Chiefs play in that spot twice.