The NFL world was shaken up Friday afternoon, with news of the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers agreeing on a trade that drastically changes the order for April’s NFL Draft.

In the trade, the Bears sent the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft to the Panthers, in exchange for the No. 9 pick, next year’s first-round pick, two second-round picks (this year and 2025) and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

After news of the trade swept through, FanDuel Sportsbook updated the odds for the Bears and Panthers to make the NFL Super Bowl. Chicago currently sits at +5000, and the Panthers are now at +5500.

In terms of the odds, neither the Bears nor Panthers were amongst the favorites to win the Super Bowl. In fact, they were in the bottom half of the NFL according to FanDuel. With that said, there’s reason to believe there could be something to invest in if the draft and free agency works out for the two trade partners.

Chicago has more draft capital and lots of cap space to continue building around quarterback Justin Fields. By adding Moore with all of those picks, they have someone to pair with Chase Claypool, who they received in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Carolina, they can finally draft a QB they can build around for years to come. Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Will Levis head the list of quarterbacks to choose from, and one of those men will be picked to be the man going forward.

Right now, the odds are against the Bears and Panthers to get to the Super Bowl, but they might not stay that way, depending on what the future holds.