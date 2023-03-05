Anthony Richardson might be the most polarizing name in the 2023 NFL Draft right now. The Florida star quarterback is one of the most physically impressive signal-callers in the nation. His insane Combine workout is a testament to that. However, there are concerns about his throwing mechanics and field processing. Some draft experts have drawn comparisons between Anthony Richardson and other tantalizing QB prospects, per Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano’s sources.

“One NFL scout I spoke to said his team was internally debating whether Richardson would go in the top 12, and most agreed that he would… One league exec called Anthony Richardson a blend of Cam Newton, Josh Allen and Justin Fields. And multiple teams I spoke to this week said his interviews were impressive, too, and that the QB was comfortable in those settings.”

Richardson’s physical tools are near-unparalleled in the NFL draft pool right now. He has a 40.5-inch vertical, and he ran a 4.43 in the forty-yard dash. The Florida star also boasts a cannon arm that he showed off in his throwing showcase.

However, Anthony Richardson can also be considered a “project” for NFL teams. Much like the players he was compared to, the Florida QB still has some major flaws in his game. Scouts have pointed out his shaky footwork and poor field processing in certain areas. Any team drafting him needs to be prepared to work through his flaws.

The dream for NFL teams is that Richardson will be this draft’s version of Josh Allen. Out of the three comparisons, Allen is arguably the most impressive out of all of them. Fields and Newton are capable passers in their prime, but Allen is simply on a different level as a passer, while still being an elite ground threat like the two. However, it took time for the Bills star to develop into the player that he is today. You could argue that with the right coaching staff, Richardson could potentially overtake Allen.