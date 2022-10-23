NFL Odds: Bears vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/2022

The Chicago Bears will travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium for Monday Night Football. Are you ready for some football? Well, get ready as we check out our NFL odds series and make a Bears-Patriots prediction and pick.

The Bears lost 12-7 in an ugly Thursday Night Football loss to the Washington Commanders last week. Justin Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Additionally, he rushed 12 times for 88 yards. Khalil Herbert rushed seven times for 74 yards, while David Montgomery added 15 rushes for 67 yards. Meanwhile, Dante Pettis caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Darnell Mooney caught seven for 68 yards. ‘

The Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15. Rookie Bailey Zappe went 24 for 34 with 309 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks while generating a quarterback rating of 118.4. Also, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed 19 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Tyquan Thornton rushed three times for 16 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. Significantly, Devante Parker caught four passes for 64 yards, while Hunter Henry caught four for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots have won five in a row against the Bears. New England leads the all-time series 10-3. Consequently, their last meeting was on October 21, 2018, when the Patriots beat the Bears 38-31.

Here are the Bears-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Patriots Odds

Chicago Bears: +7.5 (-105)

New England Patriots: -7.5 (-115)

Over: 40.5 (-106)

Under: 40.5 (-114)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears are a terrible team. However, they have played competitively in many games and even upset the San Francisco 49ers. It begins with Fields and how well he can handle the madness around him. Significantly, Fields boasts a poor quarterback rating of 72.7 while completing 63 of 115 passes for an ugly 54.8 completion rate. He has thrown for 869 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Additionally, Fields has rushed 54 times for 282 yards and a touchdown while coughing up a fumble.

Herbert has rushed 63 times for 402 yards and three touchdowns, while Montgomery has rushed 62 times for 246 yards and a touchdown. Mooney has 17 catches for 241 yards, while Pettis has caught five for 135 yards and two touchdowns. However, Cole Kmet has disappointed tight end, catching only 10 passes for 116 yards.

Roquan Smith anchors the defense with 40 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Likewise, Eddie Jackson has 30 solo tackles and three interceptions. The defense has had their work cut out for them and will face a heavy rushing attack from the Patriots. Ultimately, they must get to Zappe, which the previous two opponents have failed to do.

The Bears will cover the spread if they can generate movement offensively. Ultimately, Fields must perform better for the offense to produce points. He must find the best receiver and not make errant throws. Of course, Fields can run and must determine when the best choice to run is.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

The Patriots have quietly blown out the previous two opponents. Significantly, they competed against the Packers at Lambeau Field, barely falling in overtime. They then shut out the Detroit Lions at home before blowing out the Browns in Cleveland. Moreover, it has put them squarely back in the playoff race.

Zappe has done an admirable job filling in for Mac Jones with a 111.4 quarterback rating while completing 51 of his 70 passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. Likewise, Stevenson has rushed 87 times for 448 yards and three touchdowns, while Harris has rushed 57 times for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Jacobi Meyers has caught 24 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown, while Devante Parker has caught 12 for 253 yards and a score.

The defense has quietly dominated at the line of scrimmage, generating multiple sacks. Significantly, Matthew Judon has 13 solo tackles but six sacks. Deatrich Wise Jr. has 16 solo tackles and five sacks. Hence, the defense has generated ways to get off the field and take down the quarterback multiple times.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can keep generating a significant rushing attack. Ultimately, their rushing attack moves the chains and keeps the clock going. It also keeps the defense off the field and allows them to remain fresh for their next series.

Final Bears-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The Bears are beyond bad. Therefore, it is a wise decision to give this one to New England. Yes, the line is extensive, but the Bears are so bad, and the Patriots are hot right now, which could determine how this one plays out. Expect the Patriots to remain hot by coming out strong for this one, making life miserable for Fields, and coasting to their third straight victory.

Final Bears-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England Patriots: -7.5 (-115)