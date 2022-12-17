By David Rooney · 4 min read

NFL Week 15 features several games with significant playoff implications, and many games are shaping up to be nailbiters. This may be fun for fans but isn’t always fun for bettors. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got some good picks for you to consider betting on this weekend. Keep reading to find out who we’re backing! Be sure to continue reading our NFL odds series with more betting in the NFL.

All NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Picks: Steelers-Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers: +3 (-118), ML (+126)

Carolina Panthers: -3 (-104), ML (-148)

The Steelers are a team in transition, with the added challenge of their rookie starting QB who has been improving every week is now out with a concussion. The Panthers aren’t a very good team either, however, and this just feels like a game that Mike Tomlin-coached teams traditionally win. Say what you want about his teams coming up short sometimes in big games, but when Tomlin’s teams have their backs against the wall, they always seem to step up to the moment.

The Steelers will be able to win this game by going back to their roots: Defense and running the football, with a few strategic passes mixed in along the way. Pittsburgh’s defense is elite, and they should be able to hold Carolina’s offense at bay. The key question becomes, will the Steelers’ offense be able to do enough to win, or will the Steelers find themselves on the wrong end of an ugly 13-10 type of score? I trust Tomlin to have his guys ready. Harris and the Steelers’ run game should control the clock and put the ball in the endzone at least twice, and for the passing game to move the ball between the 20s while limiting turnovers.

The one benefit for Pittsburgh is this is a game where field goals can be okay, due to the likely low-scoring nature of the contest. That has been Pittsburgh’s biggest issue this season: They have been able to move the ball between the 20s, but their offense has bogged down in the RedZone. Not finishing drives won’t come back to bite you quite as bad against teams like Carolina, and I’ll take the Steelers at plus money.

Prediction: Steelers moneyline (+126)

NFL Picks: Lions-Jets

Detroit Lions: +1 (-110), ML (-104)

New York Jets: -1 (-110), ML (-112)

This is a story of two teams going in opposite directions. The Lions are surrounded by an aura of positivity. They are a team that has struggled for a long time and finally has defensive building blocks. Jared Goff is playing better than expected, Aidan Hutchinson is dominating, and the future is looking up for the Lions. They can even make a push for the playoffs with a win. It might not be likely but is not entirely out of the picture either.

The Jets, meanwhile, will turn back to Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback, as Mike White has not yet been cleared to return. It has become clear in recent weeks that the team favors White, and that Wilson is not particularly liked in the locker room. Although this might not have a major impact on the game, it’s fair to bet that the Lions (a team full of hopes and dreams, and positivity) will have a mental edge over the Jets. The Jets are a team forced to turn back to a QB who is not particularly good and who refused to accept responsibility for his role in a loss where his offense only scored three points.

In a game that is a true toss-up, that’s enough for me to give the edge to Detroit.

Prediction: Lions moneyline (-104)

NFL Picks: Titans-Chargers

Tennessee Titans: +3 (-118), ML (+132)

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (-104), ML (-156)

The Titans have a very poor passing defense, ranking 31st in the league in both passing yards allowed per game and passing touchdowns allowed per game. They are allowing a shade over 283 yards per game through the air, along with 1.9 touchdowns. Considering they are playing a team led by Justin Herbert, this is not a good matchup for Tennessee. The Chargers rank third in passing yards per game with 272.9 and 10th in passing touchdowns per game, with an average of 1.6.

All the Chargers should need to do in order to win this game is to slow down Derrick Henry. They don’t even have to shut him down necessarily, but just slow him down. Force him to grind out his yards, and if he finds the endzone once, that’s okay too.

Just shut down Tennessee’s passing game, which is much less formidable than Henry and the ground game, and the Chargers will be in great shape.

Prediction: Chargers -3 (-104)