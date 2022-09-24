NFL Odds: Bills vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Buffalo Bills will travel to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bills-Dolphins prediction and pick, laid out below.

Buffalo has jumped out to a dominant 2-0 record, including a 41-7 thrashing of the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night football. Sean McDermott’s team is quickly becoming the favorite for the Super Bowl. Buffalo leads the league, averaging 36 points per game.

Miami has also surprised some people, going 2-0 on the season, including an upset victory over New England in the opener and a thrilling comeback win over Baltimore last weekend. New head coach Mike McDaniel has energized the offense, plus a big offseason has this team positioned to make a playoff run.

Here are the Bills-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Dolphins Odds

Buffalo Bills: -5.5 (-105)

Miami Dolphins: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Josh Allen is the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, and as long as that statement is true, Buffalo has a chance in every game they play in. Allen has completed 75.4 percent of the passes he has thrown, totaling 614 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Allen has also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown, the team’s only rushing touchdown this season. Devin Singletary leads the team with 67 rushing yards. Buffalo has totaled 222 rushing yards as a team. Stefon Diggs has been a favorite of Allen, hauling in 20 catches for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Gabriel Davis is the second leading receiver, with 88 yards and a touchdown. Three other Bills’ receivers have caught a touchdown pass from Allen.

Buffalo’s defense is coming off a spectacular showing on Monday night, allowing just seven points to Tennessee. Of the two interceptions in the last game, Matt Milano returned one for a 43-yard touchdown. Buffalo has totaled five interceptions this season, with Jordan Poyer leading the team with two. Gregory Rousseau and Von Miller each lead the team with two sacks, while the team has totaled nine on the season. Buffalo has allowed just 17 points on the season.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Tua Tagovailoa has emerged as a legitimate starting quarterback, tossing for 739 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. Tagovailoa has completed 71.1 percent of his passes. Miami has rushed for 151 yards this season, led by Raheem Mostert’s 67 yards. New receiver Tyreek Hill leads the team with 19 catches and 284 yards, hauling in two touchdowns. Hill brings a whole new element to this offense with his ability to take the top off of any defense at any point. Jaylen Waddle is second on the team with 250 receiving yards and leads the team with three touchdown catches. Miami is averaging 31 points per game this season.

Brandon Jones leads the team with 15 tackles, including a sack, and has forced a fumble. Miami has sacked opposing quarterbacks twice this season, with Emmanuel Ogbah registering the other sack. Jevon Holland has the team’s lone interception. Xavien Howard, the team’s star cornerback, has broken up two passes this season to lead the team. Miami is allowing 22.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

Final Bills-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

This might be exciting, and Buffalo should be able to pull away, but not before a ton of points have been scored.

Final Bills-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -5.5 (-105), over 52.5 (-115)