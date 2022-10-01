NFL Odds: Bills vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

It is a potential playoff preview as the Buffalo Bills will travel to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. It is a battle of two elite quarterbacks as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a Bills-Ravens prediction and pick.

The Bills fell 21-19 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Josh Allen continued to produce, completing 42 of his 63 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed eight times for 47 yards. Zack Moss rushed four times for 46 yards, and Devin Singletary ran nine times for 13 yards. Additionally, Singletary caught nine passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Mckenzie caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Stefon Diggs caught seven for 74 yards.

The Ravens defeated the New England Patriots 37-26 at Foxboro. Lamar Jackson completed 18 of his 29 passes for 218 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. Additionally, he rushed 11 times for 107 yards. Justice Hill added 60 yards on six rushes, while J.K. Dobbins added 23 yards on seven rushing attempts. Moreover, tight end Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while Rashod Bateman caught two passes for 59 yards.

The Ravens lead the series 6-3 and are 5-1 against the Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. Jackson is 2-0 head-to-head against Allen during the regular season. Amazingly, these teams last met in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, where the Bills dispatched the Ravens 17-3 in the Divisional Round. Allen completed 23 of his 37 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Also, Singletary rushed seven times for 25 yards, and Diggs caught eight passes for 106 yards. Jackson completed 14 of his 24 passes while throwing an interception. Ultimately, he struggled to get anything on the ground.

Allen has a passer rating of 60.7 through two regular season games with one touchdown and no interception. However, Diggs has never faced the Ravens during the regular season. Jackson has a passer rating of 95.3 with 169 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Buffalo Bills: -3 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens: +3 (-110)

Over: 51 (-105)

Under: 51 (-115)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills dominated the time of possession last weekend. Consequently, it did not matter as they still fell to Miami. Allen continues to ignite the league, with a passer rating of 109.8 with 1,014 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown. Singletary has rushed 23 times for 80 yards with 13 receptions, 94 yards, and a touchdown. Also, Diggs has caught 27 passes for 344 yards with four touchdowns. Mckenzie has 11 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, tight end Dawson Knox has nine receptions for 71 yards through three games but is still searching for his first score.

The defense has produced, and new addition Von Miller has thrived. So far, he has five solo tackles and two sacks. Ed Oliver has not played much but may play this Sunday. Additionally, Jordan Phillips has three tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Bills will cover the spread if Allen can spread the ball and generate a mistake-free offense. Additionally, the defense must contain Jackson and force him to pass into tight coverage. They must stop Andrews from destroying them.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Jackson is earning that potential new contract. Now, he must confront an old enemy. Jackson has a passer rating of 119.0 with 749 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, he has rushed 26 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Hill has 11 rushes for 80 yards and will look to carry the load. Likewise, Andrews has 22 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Bateman has eight receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Subsequently, Devin Duvernay has added eight receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has struggled. Recently, they allowed 27 points to the Patriots. Justin Houston has four solo tackles and two sacks. Additionally, Marcus Peters has four tackles and one interception. The defense will need more from Houston and Peters. Likewise, they must prevent Allen from throwing all over them.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they can continue to produce on offense. Subsequently, the defense must do what it takes to stop Allen. It will require designing complicated schemes to pressure him to make mistakes. Ultimately, they must jump out to a significant lead.

Final Bills-Ravens Prediction & Pick

The Bills and the Ravens figure to have a fantastic showdown. The Bills are one of the best teams in football, and their loss last weekend was an aberration. Likewise, they should find ways to get past the makeshift defense the Ravens will throw out. Expect Allen to showcase his skill and outduel Jackson in what could become a fun matchup. Moreover, there will be lots of points.

Final Bills-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills: -3 (-110)