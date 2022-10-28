NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022

The Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars will travel across the pond to play in a London clash at Wembley Stadium. It’s time to look at our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Jaguars prediction and pick for the London game.

The Broncos are coming off a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets. Russell Wilson missed the game due to an injury, and Brett Rypien made the start. Ultimately, he completed 24 of his 46 passes for 225 yards and did not throw a touchdown while throwing an interception. Melvin Gordon rushed 11 times for 33 yards while catching eight passes for 24 yards. Also, Jerry Jeudy thrived with seven receptions for 96 yards. Tight end Greg Dulcich caught six passes for 51 yards. However, star Courtland Sutton caught only three of his nine targets for 23 yards. Dre’mont Jones was efficient on defense, rendering two tackles and two sacks.

The Jaguars fell short, losing to the New York Giants 23-17 at home. Trevor Lawrence completed 22 of his 43 passes for 310 yards while rushing for one touchdown. Additionally, Travis Etienne rushed 14 times for 114 yards and a touchdown but also lost a fumble when he was about to score a second touchdown. Christian Kirk caught seven passes for 96 yards, while tight end Evan Engram received four catches for 67 yards.

The Broncos and Jaguars have played 12 regular season games, each winning six. Subsequently, the last matchup occurred on September 19, 2021, when the Broncos defeated the Jags 23-13. Gordon rushed 13 times for 31 yards while catching two passes for 38 yards. Moreover, Sutton blasted the Jags for nine catches for 159 yards. Jeudy did not play in this game. Additionally, the Broncos forced two turnovers. Meanwhile, Lawerence completed 14 of his 33 passes for 118 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Marvin Jones caught six passes for 55 yards.

Here are the Broncos-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Jaguars Odds

Denver Broncos: +2.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos are at crossroads. Likewise, they need Wilson to play his best as he returns from his injury. He has an 83.4 quarterback rating and has thrown for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Unfortunately, Wilson has taken 20 sacks while not being able to find open receivers often. Gordon has rushed 66 times for 234 yards and a touchdown while catching 13 passes for 115 yards. Additionally, Sutton has caught 34 passes for 454 yards but only has garnered one touchdown. Jeudy has 24 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns, while Dulcich has caught eight passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The offense has stumbled while the defense has continued to shine. Likewise, Bradley Chubb continues to shine, grabbing 13 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. He continues to produce at an elite rate and is one of the significant reasons the Broncos keep thriving on that side of the ball. Additionally, Jones has 14 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks.

The Broncos have issues on offense and must figure out how to solve them. Ultimately, they must find ways for Wilson to get out of the pocket and make plays with his legs while on the go.

The Broncos will cover the spread if they can generate offense with a solid running game and move the chains. Additionally, it will keep their defense fresh and allow them to control the pace.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars have played spotty football at best. However, their throttling of the Los Angeles Chargers a month ago proves they can showcase their talent with the proper execution. Lawrence has a passer rating of 88.9 while passing for 1,707 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed for three touchdowns.

Etienne has rushed 68 times for 415 yards and a touchdown while catching 14 passes for 151 yards. Also, Jones has caught 22 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown. The other Jones, Zay, has caught 31 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. Moreover, Christian Kirk has 32 receptions for 458 yards. Engram has added 28 receptions for 275 yards while continuously looking for his first score.

The defense has played inconsistently, but there have been some highlights. Subsequently, Josh Allen has recorded three sacks and 11 solo tackles. Faye Oluokun has generated 47 solo tackles and rendered one sack. Devin Lloyd has 33 solo tackles and two sacks.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can force the Broncos into committing turnovers. Additionally, they must generate a rushing attack to keep the Broncos’ defense honest.

Final Broncos-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars thrive in London. Also, the Broncos are still struggling on offense and might struggle with the overseas adjustment, while the Jags are accustomed to it. The Jaguars will come ready to play and take this showdown across the pond.

Final Broncos-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars: -2.5 (-110)