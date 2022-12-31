By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Cleveland Browns will head to Landover, Maryland, to face off with the Washington Commanders at Fed Ex Field on Sunday. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Browns-Commanders prediction and pick.

The Browns faltered to the New Orleans Saints 17-10 last weekend. Deshaun Watson struggled in the cold, completing 15 of 31 passes for 135 yards and an interception. Additionally, he rushed three times for 24 yards and a touchdown. Nick Chubb rushed 24 times for 92 yards and a touchdown on a 3.8 yards-per-carry rate. Also, Kareem Hunt rushed seven times for a meager eight yards while catching only three passes for 14 yards. Amari Cooper had six catches for 72 yards. Unfortunately, the defense did not register a single sack.

The Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium last weekend. Taylor Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception before the Commanders benched him. Then, Carson Wentz entered the game and completed 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Brian Robinson rushed 22 times for 58 yards on a meager 2.6 yards-per-carry rate. Also, Antonio Gibson rushed five times for 10 yards in a sad effort in defeat. Terry McLaurin caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Jahan Dotson had six catches for 76 yards and a score, while Curtis Samuel added five receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns are 3-2 over their last five games. Also, they are 2-2 since Watson returned from his 13-game suspension. The Browns are 2-5 on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 2-2-1 over their last five and winless over their past three games. The Commanders are 3-4 at Fed Ex Field this season.

The Browns lead the all-time series 34-12-1 and 16-5-1 in games played in Maryland. However, the Browns have played in Landover only twice over the past 30 years.

Here are the Browns-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Commanders Odds

Cleveland Browns: +1.5 (-108)

Washington Commanders: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns are already looking to next season. However, they have some talent to boost. Watson has struggled over four games, with a 57.7 percent completion rate and a 69.3 quarterback rating. Likewise, he has thrown for 703 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Watson has also rushed 22 times for 100 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Chubb has rushed 276 times for 1344 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 21 passes for 182 yards. Hunt has rushed 117 times for 455 yards and three touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 196 yards and a score. Also, Cooper has 73 catches for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. Donovan Peoples-Jones has 58 catches for 784 yards and two touchdowns.

Myles Garrett has continued to be a menace on defense, with 30 solo tackles and 13.5 sacks. Additionally, John Johnson III has added 62 solo tackles. Grant Delpit has 63 solo tackles and two sacks. Finally, Denzel Ward has 40 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and avoid mistakes. Also, they must pressure Wentz and create turnovers to give themselves better field position.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders are holding onto the last playoff spot. However, they lead by half a game and play the Browns and Dallas Cowboys to end the year. Wentz has a 62.2 percent completion rate and 89.6 quarterback rating. Also, he has passed for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Robinson has rushed 181 times for 710 yards for two touchdowns on a meager 3.9 yards-per-carry rate. Additionally, Gibson has rushed 149 times for 546 yards and three touchdowns on a 3.7 yards-per-carry rate while catching 46 catches for 353 yards and two scores. McLaurin has 72 catches for 1,092 yards and four touchdowns, while Samuel has 62 catches for 652 yards and four scores. Likewise, Dotson has 29 catches for 414 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Commanders have succeeded mainly on defense. Amazingly, they have accomplished this without Chase Young, who returned last week. Daron Payne is one of the key pieces, with 27 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks. Additionally, Jonathan Allen has 44 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks. Montez Sweat has 23 solo tackles and seven sacks.

The Commanders will cover the spread if they can run the ball well and Wentz does not turn the ball over. Also, they must stop Chubb and Hunt from running all over them and dictate the tempo of the game.

Final Browns-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Browns have nothing to play for, yet something feels off about the Commanders. Therefore, you have to decide which quarterback do you trust more to not mess this game up. If that is the case, expect the Browns to narrowly find a way to stun the Commanders.

Final Browns-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Browns: +1.5 (-108)

How To Watch

TV: FOX

Stream: FOX SPORTS APP, NFL+

Time: 10 am Pacific (1 PM Eastern Time)