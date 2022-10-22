NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022

It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s time to deliver our NFL odds series, where we make a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick.

Last weekend, the Chiefs lost 24-20 to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes completed 25 of his 40 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Additionally, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed nine times for 33 yards, managing a measly 3.7 yards-per-carry rate. Juju Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Also, Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 108 yards, while Mecole Hardman caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers lost 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 29 of his 41 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Subsequently, Jeff Wilson rushed event times for 25 yards on a 3.6 yards-per-carry rate. George Kittle caught eight passes for 83 yards, while Brandon Aiyuk caught eight for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Deebo Samuel caught seven passes for 79 yards.

The Chiefs have won three of the past four regular-season matchups with the 49ers. Stunningly, the Chiefs are only 1-5 in San Francisco, with their last win coming in 1971. The Chiefs have allowed at least 20 points in all six games they have played this season. Moreover, Mahomes has struggled in the fourth quarter, generating a 54.9 passer rating.

Nick Bosa may return for this contest after missing the last two games with an injury. Moreover, the 49ers made a big move on Thursday, trading for Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey. They have another weapon to unleash and one that might help propel them in the long run.

Here are the Chiefs-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-49ers Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-115)

San Francisco 49ers: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 48.5 (-114)

Under: 48.5 (-106)

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs still have fond memories of an epic comeback to beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54. Now, they hope to replicate the feat as they head to Santa Clara to face the 49ers. The only real weapon missing from that game is Tyreek Hill. However, the Chiefs still have Mahomes, and he persevered in that game despite numerous struggles. Mahomes completed 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while taking four sacks. Additionally, Kelce caught six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs turned a 20-10 deficit into a 31-20 victory. Ultimately, they stopped the 49ers’ offense in its tracks and then threw it past the slower San Francisco secondary.

Mahomes comes into this game having thrown 1,736 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Subsequently, Edwards-Helaire has rushed 59 times for 256 yards and two touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 37 yards and three touchdowns. Kelce has 41 catches for 455 yards and seven touchdowns, while Smith-Schuster has 27 receptions for 370 yards and a touchdown. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 19 receptions for 258 yards.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if they can build an early lead. Likewise, Mahomes will need protection to keep him safe from Bosa and the ferocious defensive line.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers hope to redeem what was a ridiculous loss in the most crucial game of the year several years ago. Ultimately, they held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and withered it away.

Garoppolo completed 20 of his 31 passes in that game for 219 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Likewise, Samuel caught five passes for 39 yards while rushing three times for 53 yards. Kittle caught four passes for 36 yards. Ultimately, none of the playmakers could break out in this contest. Now they have Aiyuk and McCaffrey on the team and will look to diversify its offensive playmaking.

Garoppolo has thrown for 1,153 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Also, Wilson has rushed 81 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns while catching eight passes for 70 yards. Samuel has caught 27 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 23 times for 136 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Aiyuk has 25 catches for 320 yards and three touchdowns. Kittle is still searching for his first touchdown. So far, he has caught 19 passes for 182 yards.

The 49ers may get some pieces back, giving them a better chance. Likewise, the trade for McCaffrey should jolt them. The 49ers will cover the spread if they can generate offense and keep Mahomes off the field. Consequently, the offense has struggled, and that must change.

Final Chiefs-49ers Prediction & Pick

Members from the 2012 49ers will be in the house on Sunday. Ultimately, that may inspire the current regime to play its best game. The 49ers have circled this game on their calendar and want to prove they can hang with the Chiefs. Therefore, expect Shanahan to deliver some great packages to help the offense succeed and ensure a victory.

Final Chiefs-49ers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: +1.5 (-105)