NFL Odds: Colts vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 10/6/2022

The Indianapolis Colts travel to the Rocky Mountains to clash with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to continue our sensational NFL odds series with a Colts-Broncos prediction and pick. Stick around. You won’t want to miss this.

The Colts are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan completed 27 of his 37 passes for 356 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Additionally, Jonathan Taylor rushed 20 times for 42 yards. Taylor left the game with a high-ankle sprain and is questionable for the showdown with the Broncos. Also, Nyheim Hines did not play well, not getting any rushing yards and catching two passes for 15 yards. Tight end Mo-Allie Cox caught six passes for 85 yards.

Meanwhile, Michael Pittman caught just three passes on six targets for 31 yards. The Colts allowed Ryan to get sacked three times while turning the ball over three times. Moreover, they also had seven penalties.

The Broncos fell 32-23 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Russell Wilson completed 17 of his 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed four times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Javonte Williams rushed 10 times for 28 yards and tore his ACL. Unfortunately, it means he is out for the rest of the year. Melvin Gordon rushed three times for eight yards and also fumbled the ball. Also, Jerry Jeudy caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown, while Courtland Sutton caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos lead the all-time series 14-11 (8-3 at home). However, the teams have not met since 2019, and none of the primary playmakers on the current rosters were involved in that match.

Ryan is 3-1 in his career against the Broncos with a passer rating of 96.1 with 1,020 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions through four games. Meanwhile, Wilson is 2-1 against the Colts with a 115.6 passer rating with 759 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions through three games.

Here are the Colts-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Broncos Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +3 (-102)

Denver Broncos: -3 (-120)

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The Colts are struggling offensively. Ironically, the biggest weakness has been their offensive line. Indianapolis has already allowed defensive players to sack Ryan 15 times through four games, the fifth worst in the NFL.

Ryan has a passer rating of 85.0 while throwing 1,125 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. Also, Taylor has rushed 81 times for 328 yards and one rushing touchdown with nine receptions for 44 yards. Hines has run eight times for 11 yards and caught 17 passes for 113 yards but has not found the endzone yet. Subsequently, Pittman has 20 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown through three games.

The Colts are 32nd in points per game, 13th in points allowed per game, and 14th in yards per game. Additionally, they are seventh in time-of-possession and 13th in third-down conversions. Indianapolis has struggled defensively, ranking 22nd in sacks and 24th in interceptions. Mainly, DeForest Buckner is still searching for his first sack while already having six solo tackles and a fumble recovery to his credit.

The Colts will cover the spread if the line can protect Ryan and give him time to throw. Moreover, they need to block to establish a running game. If Taylor is unable to go, Hines will take his place. It means they must design creative plays that adhere to his strengths. Ultimately, the defense must stop Wilson from carving them up. They must find ways to prevent Sutton and Jeudy from escaping their sight.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos have allowed Wilson to take 12 sacks, which is eighth worst in the NFL. Likewise, they understand the struggle the Colts are going through.

Wilson still has not gelled well with his new team, delivering a passer rating of 91.0 with 980 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, Gordon has rushed 37 times for 139 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos signed Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad this week as an insurance policy. However, Denver still has good options at receiver. Sutton has 24 catches for 343 yards and a touchdown through four games. Additionally, Jeudy has 11 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns through four games.

The Broncos currently rank 30th in points-per-game, fifth in points-allowed-per-game, and 21st in yards-per-game. Also, they are 23rd in third down conversions and sixth in sacks. Bradley Chubb maintains a steadfast role with five solo tackles and three sacks. Moreover, Dre’mont Jones has emerged with nine solo tackles and two sacks. Both will have to pull their weight with Randy Gregory out for a few weeks.

The Broncos will cover the spread if Gordon can run the ball well, which will help Wilson deliver through play-action. Also, it will help keep the defense fresh.

Final Colts-Broncos Prediction & Pick

The Broncos and their opponents have combined for less than 42 points three times this season. Also, the Colts and their opponents have combined for 42 or less in every game. While I believe the Broncos will win, the smarter pick is to pick on the fact that both offenses are offensive lately, and this feels like a punt fest. Enjoy watching the Colts and Broncos struggle to score as defenses reign supreme.

Final Colts-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Under: 42.5 (-105)