NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022

The Miami Dolphins will travel north to take on the Detroit Lions in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Lions prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami has endured injuries and gone 4-3, good for third place in the AFC East. New head coach Mike McDaniel is a social media darling, known for his quirkiness along with his offensive mind. The AFC East is likely Buffalo’s to lose, with Miami and the Jets battling it out for second place.

Detroit was a fun team this offseason, thanks to head coach Dan Campbell’s passion and the Hard Knocks camera crew. Instead, Detroit has struggled to a 1-5 record. Armed with a high-scoring offense and a porous defense, Detroit is likely in for a long season.

Here are the Dolphins-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Lions Odds

Miami Dolphins: -3.5 (-11)

Detroit Lions: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Tua Tagovailoa is back and healthy following a scary concussion. Tagovailoa has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 1,296 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Tagovailoa has rushed for sixteen yards, seemingly sustaining more injuries than rushing yards. Raheem Mostert leads the team with 388 rushing yards, adding a touchdown. Chase Edmonds is second with 106 rushing yards, adding two touchdowns which leads the team. Tyreek Hill is a dynamic option at receiver, leading the team with 57 catches for 773 yards, hauling in two touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle forms a lethal duo with Hill, as the second-year receiver has caught 34 passes for 621 yards and three touchdowns. Mike Gesicki has also hauled in three touchdown catches. Miami has scored 21.0 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

Miami’s defense has been shaky, allowing 23.6 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league. Brandon Jones leads the team with 49 tackles, including one for a loss and a forced fumble. Jaelan Phillips leads the team with three sacks, while Miami has totaled fourteen. Melvin Ingram has scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery. Jevon Holland leads the team with two interceptions.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff is a decent option at quarterback, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,583 yards with eleven touchdowns and six interceptions. Detroit’s rushing attack is led by Jamal Williams and D’Andre Swift. Williams leads the team with 411 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while Swift is second with 231 rushing yards and a touchdown. Josh Reynolds leads the team with 343 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown and TJ Hockenson each have caught three touchdowns to lead the team. Detroit ranks ninth in the league with 24.3 points per game.

Detroit ranks dead last in the league with 32.3 points allowed per game. DeShon Elliott leads the team with 49 tackles, four of them going for loss. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with four and a half sacks, while Detroit has totaled nine sacks. Elliott and Will Harris have each intercepted a pass, totaling the two that Detroit has mustered this season. Detroit has not been able to stop anyone, allowing 27 points in their lone victory.

Final Dolphins-Lions Prediction & Pick

Yes, there will be a ton of points in this one, as both defenses rank in the bottom half of the league.

Final Dolphins-Lions Prediction & Pick: Miami -3.5 (-115), over 51.5 (-105)