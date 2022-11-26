Published November 26, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the Washington Commanders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FedEx Field in our nation’s capital. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Falcons-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta has surprised many with a 5-6 record, and second place in the NFC South. Head coach Arthur Smith’s club snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago last week. Taking advantage of a weakened NFC South, Atlanta is firmly in playoff contention.

Washington is 6-5, somehow in last place in a surprisingly strong NFC East. Despite all the controversy and scandal surrounding their owner, head coach Ron Rivera has navigated a quarterback change to set the team up for a potential playoff berth.

Here are the Falcons-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Commanders Odds

Atlanta Falcons: +3.5 (-105)

Washington Commanders: -3.5 (-115)

Over: 40.5 (-112)

Under: 40.5 (-108)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Despite the Desmond Ridder chatter, Marcus Mariota has been a solid option for Atlanta, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,878 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The talk has been that Mariota will remain the starter as long as the team has a playoff chance. Tyler Allegeir leads the team with 498 rushing yards, adding a touchdown. Cordarrelle Patterson has been a true weapon for Atlanta, rushing for 454 yards and five touchdowns. Mariota ranks second with four rushing touchdowns. Atlanta has totaled 1,753 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Rookie Drake London leads the team with 409 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Atlanta will sorely miss Kyle Pitts, who was placed on Injured Reserve this week. Olamide Zaccheaus has hauled in two touchdown catches. Atlanta’s offense has been solid, ranking 12th in the league with 23.5 points scored per game.

Atlanta’s defense has struggled, allowing 24.9 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Grady Jarrett leads the team with five and a half sacks, and Atlanta has totaled 17. Washington’s offensive line has struggled, allowing 32 sacks.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Taylor Heinicke is officially the starting quarterback for Washington, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Heinicke is 4-1 as the starting quarterback. Heinicke has also rushed for a touchdown. Antonio Gibson leads the team with 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Brian Robinson, Jr. has returned from his gunshot wounds to rush for 362 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington has totaled 1,277 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Terry McLaurin has been dominant, leading the team with 50 catches for 792 yards, catching two touchdowns. Curtis Samuel ranks second with 493 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jahan Dotson leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Washington has averaged 19.5 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Washington’s defense has been good, ranking 12th in the league by allowing 20.3 points per game. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne lead the team with six and a half sacks each, with Montez Sweat trailing with six. Washington has sacked opponents 29 times, and Atlanta has allowed 26. Chase Young is set to return in this one, electrifying a good pass rush. Darrick Forrest leads the team with three interceptions, although Mariota has only thrown seven.

Final Falcons-Commanders Prediction & Pick

Heinicke will continue his magic in this one against a bad defense. Washington should cover and help the number get over comfortably.

Final Falcons-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Washington -3.5 (-115), over 40.5 (-112)