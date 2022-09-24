NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Chargers as the teams meet at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. It’s time to check our NFL odds series by making a Jaguars-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Jaguars are coming off a 24-0 shutout victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of his 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, James Robinson rushed 23 times for 64 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kirk caught six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while Evan Engram added seven receptions for 46 yards. Moreover, the defense caused three turnovers.

The Chargers are coming off a 27-24 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Justin Herbert went 33 for 48 with 334 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Significantly, Austin Ekeler rushed 14 times for 39 yards and caught nine passes for 55 yards. Mike Williams caught eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Also, Gerald Everett caught six passes for 71 yards. The Chargers lost the game on a costly turnover.

The Chargers lead the all-time series 9-3. Additionally, they are 5-0 in home games against the Jaguars. The Chargers have won by an average of 18.2 points over the five victories. Now, the Jags seek their first road win over the Chargers and look to make it two in a row overall.

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Chargers: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars are 1-1, thanks to a significant win last weekend. Additionally, they have the confidence and swagger heading into this one with an offense that has gelled so far.

Lawrence has a passer rating of 96.4 with 510 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception over the first couple of games. Now, he looks to lead the Jags to a huge road win. Robinson has rushed 34 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) in 2022. Meanwhile, Kirk has caught 12 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns over two games this year.

The Jags will need this offense to control the clock. Moreover, they must avoid Joey Bosa coming at them from one direction and Khalil Mack heading toward them from the other. Lawrence must avoid mistakes, and Robinson must hold onto the ball.

The defense has a star in Josh Allen. So far, he has two sacks and five solo tackles this season. Allen must lead the defense in pressuring the quarterback.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if Lawrence plays well, and they can run the ball and control the clock. Additionally, the Jags need to limit mistakes and penalties. Jacksonville must also find a way to stop the Los Angeles offense and limit big plays.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers might have to play without Herbert. Last week, the star quarterback suffered a rib injury and is questionable for this Sunday’s game. Herbert playing gives the Chargers a significant advantage. However, if he cannot go, this game becomes a lot more competitive than it otherwise would.

Herbert has a passer rating of 112.5 with six touchdowns and one interception over two games. Additionally, he has faced the Jags once, going 27 for 43 with 347 yards and three touchdowns in a game a few seasons ago. Herbert also rushed nine times for 66 yards and a touchdown in that game. Keenan Allen might return this Sunday. Also, Allen burned the Jags in the last matchup for 10 receptions and 125 yards. He is a key factor for Los Angeles. Alternatively, Mike Williams is emerging as the top weapon. He has 10 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown over two games. However, the Chargers hope Ekeler can find his groove as he continues to struggle. He has rushed for 75 yards over two games and has yet to score.

Bosa and Mack are the anchors of this defense, terrorizing quarterbacks left and right. Bosa has four tackles and 1.5 sacks over two games. Meanwhile, Mack already has six solo tackles and 3.5 sacks over two games.

The Chargers will cover the spread if their offense can put this game away early. Ultimately, if Herbert plays they will have an elite option. If they have to start a backup, expect a different gameplan and a shift in the spread.

Final Jaguars-Chargers Prediction & Pick

Herbert is the offense but the Chargers have plenty of weapons at their disposal. Additionally, they have the tools to win against Jacksonville, whether Herbert plays or not. Expect the Chargers to take advantage of a young team and play to their strengths. Thus, the Chargers will cover the spread and rout the Jags in front of a packed crowd at Sofi Stadium.

Final Jaguars-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Chargers: -3.5 (-105)