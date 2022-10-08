NFL Odds: Lions vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022

The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the New England Patriots in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in Foxboro. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Patriots prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Detroit Lions have struggled to a 1-3 record after spending the summer as the darlings of fans, thanks in part to HBO’s Hard Knocks. Dan Campbell seems like a coach that players would love to play for, but the talent level does not seem to match the work ethic just yet.

New England still counts Bill Belichick as their head coach, which is a good thing. The bad news is New England has begun their season 1-3, losing two straight. Quarterback Mac Jones will miss some time with a pretty serious ankle sprain, which could further the hole this team has dug themselves.

Here are the Lions-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Patriots Odds

Detroit Lions: +3 (-110)

New England Patriots: -3 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff is playing some of the best football of his career this season. In his second season with Detroit, Goff has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,126 yards, eleven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Jamaal Williams leads the team with 276 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while D’Andre Swift is second with 231 rushing yards and a touchdown. Detroit has totaled 656 rushing yards on the season. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a favorite target of Goff’s, catching 23 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end TJ Hockenson has hauled in 18 passes for a team-leading 261 yards and three touchdowns. Detroit is averaging 35 points per game, which leads the league.

Detroit’s defense has not matched their offensive output, ranking last in the league by allowing 35.3 points per game. Rookie sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez leads the team with 33 tackles, including three for a loss. Fellow rookie Aidan Hutchison leads the team with three sacks, making up nearly half of the team’s seven sacks. Will Harris has intercepted the only pass for Detroit this season.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

No Mac Jones may spell a problem for New England in this one. Last game, Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe split duties in last week’s 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay. Hoyer suffered a concussion early in the game last week, forcing Zappe into duty. Zappe completed ten of his fifteen passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Damien Harris leads the team with 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Rhamondre Stevenson is second with 211 rushing yards and a touchdown. New England has rushed for 514 yards and five touchdowns as a team. Nelson Agholor leads the team with 14 catches for 225 receiving yards and a touchdown. DeVante Parker and Ty Montgomery are the other Patriots to catch a touchdown. New England is averaging 18.5 points per game, 23rd in the league.

New England’s defense has struggled, allowing 24.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. Ja’Whaun Bentley leads the team with 26 tackles, including one for a loss. Deatrich Wise, Jr. and Matt Judon lead the team with four sacks each. New England has sacked their opponents eleven times this season. Jack Jones has intercepted a pass for a touchdown, while Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills each have intercepted a pass.

Final Lions-Patriots Prediction & Pick

This is a battle of two bad defenses so expect a ton of scoring.

Final Lions-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Detroit +3 (-110), over 45.5 (-110)