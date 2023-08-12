Fresh off of a playoff appearance occurring in 2022 for the first time in seven years, Dolphins fans are eager to see what their team is made up of a month from now! It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Miami Dolphins Betting Specials for 2023 will be revealed.

Throughout the illustrious and rich franchise history, the Miami Dolphins may have one of their more talented rosters that is about to take the gridiron this fall. While loaded with skill guys on both offensive and defensive sides of the ball, the success of the 2023 Miami Dolphins will obviously depend on the health of starting quarterback Tua Tagavailoa. Nevertheless, there should be plenty of season-long betting specials to choose from in which the Dolphins have the chance to possess a beyond-electric offense combined with a stout defense. Without further ado, let's officially get down to the nitty-gritty!

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Miami Dolphins Betting Specials for 2023

Tua Tagovailoa to Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns During the Regular Season: +170

Tyreek Hill to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +200

Miami Dolphins to Score 1+ Passing Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game: +1000

Miami Dolphins to Reach the AFC Championship Game: +550

Why Tua Tagovailoa Will Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season

A year ago, Tua Tagavailoa was more precise through the air than an Air Force cadet before injury took ahold of the former Alabama standout quarterback. Before the more than frightening injury that left those to wonder if Tua would ever play football again, Tagavailoa was experiencing a career year before missing the handful of games due to concussion problems. By the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, Tua boasted 25 touchdown tosses and threw for over 3,500 yards en route to leading the Dolphins to a Wild Card berth.

Of course, the biggest question mark is no doubt Tagavailoa's health which has come under scrutiny the past several seasons dating back to his Crimson Tide days. On paper, Miami possesses one of the top wide receiving cores in all of pro football and there is reason to believe that Tua can throw for at least 30+ touchdowns IF he can stay healthy for the entire season.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Why Tyreek Hill Will Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season

One of the more electrifying, speedy, and dynamic wide receivers to play in recent memory, there is no denying how truly special Tyreek Hill is when he suits up for game days on Sunday. When we happen to look at Hill's seven-year career, the 5'10”, 191-pound Tasmanian Devil has only crossed the 10+ receiving touchdowns twice back in 2018 and 2020 when he hauled in 12 and 15 TD catches respectively. In fact, Hill managed to find pay dirt all seven times with three games remaining but failed to get on the same page with backup QB Skyler Thompson. Like the previously mentioned betting special, Tyreek Hill certainly has the talent to pull this one off, but the overall health of Tua Tagavailoa will prove to be the ultimate difference-maker.

Why the Miami Dolphins Will Score 1+ Passing Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game

Another intriguing passing betting special prop happens to fall in the category of scoring at least 1+ passing touchdown in every regular season game. Before all else, the biggest reason why this special is bound to hit is because of how pass-happy Miami's offense is out on the gridiron. Entering the second year of the Mike McDaniels project, it is not a secret that the former San Francisco offensive coordinator loves to air out the pigskin. With the passing prowess of McDaniels and the amount of weapons on the outside including newly acquired draftee running back Devon Achane. Unless the Dolphins counter with a much heavier run-attack in 2023, this prop could end up providing some simple cash in the pockets of the bettors.

Why the Miami Dolphins Will Reach the AFC Championship Game

Last and certainly not least, do this year's Miami Dolphins have what it takes to make it to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993? Although the Dolphins to happen to reside in an extremely difficult AFC East Division that only got tougher with the addition of Aaron Rodgers, Miami is clearly not messing around. In the off-season. Miami went ahead and hired defensive mastermind Vic Fangio to run a defense with the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, and Christian Wilkins to name a few. With the offense not expected to miss a beat this fall as long as the top playmakers receive a clean bill of health all year long, then both units should be expected to be quite competitive.

Yes, the Dolphins, unfortunately, do have the third-most difficult strength of schedule, but it feels like this team is ready to take that next step and compete with the best of the AFC. Remember, it was around the first month of the season a year ago when the Dolphins started to be taken seriously as one of the league's top squads before Tua's health came into question. Alas, crazier things have happened than the Miami Dolphins reaching the AFC Championship Game for the first time in three long decades.

Miami Dolphins Betting Specials for 2023 Prediction & Pick

For obvious reasons, the Miami Dolphins' success will occur if they can avoid the injury bug and also take that next step in Mike McDaniel's system in year two. With how dangerous this offense can be, all of the betting specials above should be considered decent wagers to place!

Final Miami Dolphins Betting Specials for 2023 Prediction & Pick: Tua Tagovailoa to Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns (+170), Tyreek Hill to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns (+200), Miami Dolphins to Score 1+ Passing Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game (+1000), Miami Dolphins to Reach the AFC Championship Game (+550)