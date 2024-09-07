ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The best quarterbacks will compete to be the best in passing yards this season as things commence for Week 1. We're here to talk about the best passers as we share our NFL odds series and make a regular season passing yards prediction.

We will predict who will hit 4,500 yards for this specific passing yards prediction. The only player you won't see on this list is Patrick Mahomes, as he has already played on Thursday.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Regular Season Passing Yards Odds

CJ Stroud: +280

Tua Tagovaliloa: +360

Dak Prescott: +380

Jared Goff: +440

Joe Burrow: +480

Josh Allen: +600

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why CJ Stroud Will Hit 4,500 Yards

CJ Stroud burst into the scene last season, chucking the ball over the place for 4,108 yards. Now, he can elevate himself to the next level as he will lead the Houston Texans into the new season. Stroud will have Tank Dell and Nico Collins back. Additionally, he will now have Stefon Diggs to throw to. Joe Mixon also joins the Texans as the newest starting running back. Therefore, Stroud has the highest chance of raising the bar and passing 4,500 yards.

Why Tua Tagovailoa Will Hit 4,500 Yards

Tua Tagovailoa loves his offensive line, and he believes it will help him take his game to the next level. Amazingly, he led the Miami Dolphins and the NFL with 4,624 passing yards last season. It's not farfetched to see it happen again. However, much of that depends on how well the line protects him and how well his receivers can stretch the field. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle return and both hope to get even better. Tagovailoa is another popular pick to shatter 4,500 yards.

Why Dak Prescott Will Hit 4,500 Yards

Dak Prescott has passed 4,500 yards twice in his career, accomplishing the mark last season with 4,516 yards and in 2019 with 4,902 yards. Also, he came agonizingly close in 2021 when he passed for 4,449 yards. Prescott has never hit the mark in consecutive seasons. Regardless, he has a great chance of doing it this season, especially given the fact that CeeDee Lamn returns as his top wide receiver. Jake Ferguson also returns as his top tight end. Furthermore, not having a reliable running back might help or hurt him, depending on how Prescott adjusts.

Why Jared Goff Will Hit 4,500 Yards

Jared Goff is an unlikely choice here. That is until you realize he passed for 4,575 yards last season, which was good enough for second in the NFL. Additionally, Goff chucked 4,438 yards in 2022. There is so much potential for Goff to go off again, especially with the talented core he has. Goff has Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Likewise, he has Sam LaPorta, a second-year tight end who will look to continue where he left off from last season. Goff will also have Jahmyr Gibbs to throw to out of the backfield. Ultimately, there will be plenty of chances for Goff to hit 4,500 yards.

Why Joe Burrow Will Hit 4,500 Yards

Joe Burrow just needs to stay healthy. Unfortunately, he dealt with numerous injuries last season and only finished with 2,309 yards over 10 games. Burrow barely missed the 4,500-yard mark in 2022, passing for 4,475 yards. Substantially, he passed for 4,611 yards in 2021. Burrow is more than capable of getting over 4,500 yards. However, he needs his offensive line to protect him. Burrow will have more than enough weapons to throw at. Significantly, Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best receivers in the league. Also, he will have Tee Higgins as an option. Zack Moss is the newest running back and will also be able to catch passes out of the backfield.

Why Josh Allen Will Hit 4,500 Yards

Josh Allen has hit 4,500 yards once, accomplishing the feat in 2020. Since then, he has come close, missing the mark by 93 yards in 2021. Allen also hit over 4,000 yards and under 4,440 in the two years since. Therefore, there is plenty of opportunity for Allen to pass the mark. Allen will have an entirely new receiver set with the departures of Diggs and Gabe Davis. Thus, he will need to find new weapons to throw to.

Final Regular Season Passing Yards Prediction & Pick

We won't pick just one player. No, we are going to give you three picks. Prescott will not hit 4,500 yards, even in a contract year. Sadly, Allen will also hit the mark. We could also see Goff barely missing it, with an increased focus on running the ball. Subsequently, we could see the other three hitting it. Stroud will probably lead the league in passing yards, with Tagovailoa right behind him. Lastly, we could see Burrow bouncing back and having the best season of his career.

Final Regular Season Passing Yards Prediction & Pick: CJ Stroud: +280, Tua Tagovaliloa: +360 and Joe Burrow: +480