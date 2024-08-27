The Miami Dolphins have a stacked offensive unit, but the biggest question on that side of the ball is the offensive line, and when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about the question marks at that position, he responded with confidence.

“Well brother, I get the ball out fast. So I'm confident in whoever we've got out there,” Tua Tagovailoa said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

The Dolphins' projected starting offensive line includes Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson from left to right.

Terron Armstead is entering his third year with the Dolphins after nine years with the New Orleans Saints, and there are some concerns regarding injury history with him, but he is an important piece. Isaiah Wynn is entering his second season with Miami after four with the New England Patriots. He played in seven games in 2023. Aaron Brewer comes over from the Tennessee Titans this year and hopefully stabilizes the interior after the departure of guard Robert Hunt in free agency. Liam Eichenberg s entering his fourth year in the NFL with the Dolphins, while Austin Jackson is entering his fifth year in the league.

While some of these players are solid, none of them are true studs on the offensive line. Miami's studs on offense are at the skill positions, with players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and a running back like De'Von Achane. The hope is that Miami's offensive line can hold up enough to get the ball into the talented playmakers, and Mike McDaniel's system has proven it can do that.

Dolphins face tough pass rush right away

The NFL Preseason is over, and the Dolphins are gearing up for a Week 1 battle agains the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have a solid pass rush. Josh Hines-Allen is the obvious headliner, and he is one of the better pass rushers in the NFL.

Travon Walker has not necessarily lived up to the status of being a No. 1 overall pick, but he has proven to be a decent pass rusher so far in his career as well. The Jaguars also brought in Arik Armstead after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. The trio of Hines-Allen, Walker and Armstead should be formidable and disrupt games this season.

The Dolphins could still put up points by getting the ball out fast, as Tagovailoa said. It will be an intriguing matchup between two teams hoping to make the playoffs.