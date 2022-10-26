NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022

The Baltimore Ravens will head to Central Florida to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check our NFL odds series and make a Ravens-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The Ravens are coming off a game where they held on for a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at home. Lamar Jackson completed 9 of his 16 passes for 120 yards while also rushing 10 times for 159 yards. Additionally, Gus Edwards returned from a long-term knee injury to rush 16 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Justice Hill added five rushes for 26 yards but also lost a fumble. Stunningly, Mark Andrews had no catches on one target. Justin Houston recorded two of the five sacks the Ravens produced against Jacoby Brittsett and the Browns.

The Buccaneers lost 21-3 to the Carola Panthers in Charlotte last weekend. Tom Brady completed 32 of his 49 passes for 240 yards but failed to throw a touchdown. Also, Rachaad White rushed six times for 24 yards, while Leonard Fournette managed just eight touches for 19 yards. Mike Evans caught nine passes for 96 yards on a whopping 15 targets but dropped a potential touchdown pass. Likewise, Chris Godwin caught seven passes for 43 yards on 13 targets. The defense played relatively well, with Lavonte David racking up five solo tackles and Vita Vea grabbing two plus a sack. However, Carolina sometimes gashed the rush defense, making it challenging to get off the field.

The Ravens lead the all-time series 4-2 and have won four in a row. Additionally, the Bucs have not beaten the Ravens since 2002. Jackson is 1-0 against the Bucs, having completed 14 of his 23 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown while rushing 18 times for 95 yards in the win. Also, Edwards rushed 19 times for 104 yards in that contest. Brady is 6-2 against the Ravens, having thrown for 2,177 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Here are the Ravens-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Buccaneers Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -1.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.4 (-115)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens are not exactly on fire right now. However, they are in a first-place tie with the Cincinnati Bengals. Their offense keeps humming, while the defense has played inconsistently. Now, they face a desperate Bucs team that will throw everything at them, including the kitchen sink.

Jackson has a passer rating of 92.1 while having thrown for 1,397 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a completion percentage of 61.4. Moreover, he has rushed 66 times for 510 yards and two touchdowns while fumbling three times, losing one. Kenyon Drake has rushed 42 times for 189 yards and a touchdown, while Hill has rushed 24 times for 151 yards. Now, Edwards is back in the fold, giving the Ravens another option at tailback. Andrews has caught 39 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns.

The Ravens have had a spotty defense at best. Regardless, some playmakers can make a difference. Houston has six solo tackles and four sacks. Additionally, safety Marcus Williams has produced 26 solo tackles and three interceptions, while other safety Chuck Clark has 33 solo tackles. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has added 20 solo tackles with two interceptions.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they can get to Brady and force him into making mistakes. Likewise, they must stop the two-headed monster of Evans and Godwin to have a chance. It also harkens back to making the Bucs predictable. Ultimately, if the Ravens can stop the Bucs and their running backs, they could force Tampa into playing one-dimensional football on offense.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Bucs are too talented to be 3-4. Unfortunately, the offense has struggled, and Brady has been the source of many issues. He is the greatest of all time, but he has looked flustered, especially with the offensive line not providing the protection he needs. Ultimately, it has rattled him and stuffed the running game in its tracks.

Brady has a passer rating of 92.8 while passing for 1,942 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception with a completion rating of 66.9. Also, Fournette has rushed 103 times for 362 yards on a mediocre 3.5 yards-per-carry rate and one touchdown but has also caught 34 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. White has rushed 26 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Evans has caught 33 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns, while Godwin has caught 29 passes for 293 yards but has yet to record a score. Russell Gage has been an excellent third option at receiver, catching 29 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has played exemplary football, with David leading the charge with 31 solo tackles and one sack. Also, Devin White has recorded 31 solo tackles and three sacks. Antoine Winfield Jr. has recorded 34 solo tackles, three sacks, and one interception, and Carlton Davis II has 25 solo tackles. Davis did not play last weekend, and Winfield might not play this week. Both are questionable.

The Bucs will cover the spread if they can get their offense rolling. Likewise, they must employ a scheme that limits Jackson’s rushing abilities and forces him to pass.

Final Ravens-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

It is tough to bet against Brady. Yes, they are struggling right now. But the Bucs are coming home and playing a Ravens that are exploitable on defense. Expect Brady and the Bucs to answer the call and deliver a thrilling finish.

Final Ravens-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1.5 (-110)