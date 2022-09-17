NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Seattle Seahawks travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of NFC West rivals. It’s time to head to Levi Stadium and continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-49ers prediction and pick.

The Seahawks are coming off an emotional 17-16 victory on Monday Night Football, which saw them defeat former quarterback Russell Wilson and his new team, the Denver Broncos. Significantly, Geno Smith played well, completing 23 of his 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Rashaad Penny rushed for 60 yards on two attempts at a 5.0 yards-per-carry rate. However, their top guys did not get in on the actions. DK Metcalf caught seven passes for 36 yards, while Tyler Lockett had three receptions for 28 yards. Ultimately, it did not matter as Seattle held on.

The 49ers played an ugly game in terrible conditions, as the Chicago Bears defeated 19-10 in a game dominated by a monsoon. Trey Lance completed only 13 of his 28 passing attempts for 164 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, he led the team in rushing, running for 54 yards on 13 attempts.

Deebo Samuel was next in line, rushing eight times for 52 yards and a touchdown. However, he also coughed up the rock, fumbling in the first quarter. Elijah Mitchell rushed six times for 41 yards before exiting the game with a sprained MCL. Also, Jeff Wilson rushed nine times for 22 yards. Jauan Jennings caught four passes for 62 yards, while Brandon Aiyuk finished with two catches on 40 yards.

The Hawks have dominated this rivalry over the last decade. Significantly, coach Pete Carroll is 17-7 against the 49ers. The Hawks are also 7-3 in the previous 10 games played at Levi Stadium, including a 28-21 win last season. Moreover, the Hawks have won 12 of the previous 14 games between the two NFC West rivals. However, three of the seven losses by Carroll were before Wilson became a Seahawk. How will the Hawks fare with a new quarterback against the Niners?

Here are the Seahawks-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-49ers Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +9.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seahawks are not supposed to be a good team. However, they stunned the world by pulling off an incredible upset over the Broncos on Monday night.

Rashaad Penny has faced the 49ers four times in his career, rushing 25 times for 121 yards and a touchdown. Now, he will be the crucial factor toward any Seattle win. Metcalf has 36 receptions for 458 yards and four touchdowns through six games against San Francisco. Subsequently, the Seahawks targeted him eight times in each game last year. Metcalf caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the win at Levi Stadium. Then, he caught five passes for 60 yards in the win at Lumen Field. Lockett has 54 catches for 580 yards and eight touchdowns over 13 games. Last year, the 49ers limited him to four catches and 24 yards in the game in Santa Clara before allowing him to catch seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Seattle.

The Seahawks dominated this series last year because of smart play and efficient third-down defense. Additionally, they committed only five penalties to the eight by San Francisco in the first win while capitalizing on mistakes.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can run the ball and move the chains. Additionally, their defense must pressure the 49ers and throw them off their rhythm.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers are a better team on paper. Somehow, it never matters when these two meet. Lance gets his first time starting against the Hawks but excelled in a relief appearance last year. He completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the October loss in Santa Clara. Additionally, he almost guided the Niners to an improbable comeback win.

Wilson takes the reign as the running back this week until coach Kyle Shanahan changes his mind. Historically, Wilson has rushed 42 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns over four games against the Hawks.

But Lance needs to get the ball to his receivers. Significantly, Samuel has owned the Hawks, catching 21 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns over three games. Samuel has also had a 100-yard game in every matchup. Also, Aiyuk must flourish. He has 12 receptions on 161 yards over three games against the Hawks. However, Seattle shut him down last year, so he must adjust.

The 49ers will cover the spread if the offensive line protects Lance, and he can take the reigns and run the offense. The playmakers on offense must also deliver and move the chains while avoiding penalties and turnovers.

Final Seahawks-49ers Prediction & Pick

George Kittle is unlikely to play. Thus, it means the 49ers lose another playmaker. The 49ers may win this game, but they won’t blow the Hawks out of the water. Instead, expect the Seahawks to cover the spread in what should be an exciting finish.

Final Seahawks-49ers Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks: +9.5 (-110)