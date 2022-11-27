Published November 27, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football. Are you ready for some football? It’s time to look at our NFL odds series and deliver a Steelers-Colts prediction and pick.

It is a story of two teams floundering in the tough AFC. Unfortunately, both teams have struggled this season, and the chances of making the playoffs are dimming by the week.

The Steelers lost 37-30 to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend at home. Kenny Pickett completed 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Najee Harris rushed 20 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns while also catching four passes for 26 yards. George Pickens added four receptions for 83 yards and a score. Likewise, tight end Pat Freiermuth had eight catches for 79 yards. The defense amassed two sacks but otherwise struggled against a potent Bengals attack.

The Colts fell 17-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium. Matt Ryan completed 23 of 32 passes for 213 yards. Unfortunately, the Eagles sacked him four times. Jonathan Taylor rushed 22 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Michael Pittman Jr. caught six passes for 75 yards, while Parris Campbell had five catches for 67 yards.

The Steelers are 20-6 all-time against the Colts. Significantly, the teams last faced off in 2020, with the Steelers winning 28-24. Pittsburgh has won seven in a row against Indianapolis, with the last Colts’ victory coming in 2008.

Here are the Steelers-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Colts Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-105)

Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers have not had a good season and are in danger of handing coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season ever. However, there is still time to turn things around, starting with the offense.

Pickett has a 65.4 percent completion rate with a 71.8 quarterback rating. Additionally, he has passed for 1420 yards with three touchdowns and eight interceptions. Harris has rushed 148 times for 550 yards and three touchdowns. Likewise, Freirmuth has 44 receptions for 482 yards and a touchdown. Dionte Johnson has 51 receptions with 482 yards but has yet to secure a score. Meanwhile, Pickens has 33 receptions for 453 yards with two touchdowns.

The defense has done the best it could with limited resources. Significantly, TJ Watt only recently returned from an early-season injury. He has 10 solo tackles and half a sack over three games. Meanwhile, others have had to hold the fort. Cameron Heyward has 24 solo tackles and four sacks. Ultimately, he has been the only significant player on the pass rush. Minkah Fitzpatrick has anchored the secondary. Thus, he has established a precedent with 29 solo tackles and three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

The Steelers will cover the spread if they can get the ground game going and limit mistakes. Significantly, Pickett must be careful and avoid making bad passes. It will allow the Steelers to move the chains and then give the defense some rest.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The Colts have not been good offensively this season. Consequently, their offensive woes have contributed to their 4-6-1 record. The Colts have switched quarterbacks twice, and Taylor has not found his footing this season.

Ryan has a 69.2 completion percentage with an 87.1 quarterback rating. Additionally, he has 2443 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The offensive line has not helped Ryan much, struggling to block efficiently. Thus, it does not allow Ryan much time to find the open receiver. Taylor has rushed 151 times for 693 yards on a 4.6 yards-per-carry rate. However, he has struggled to carry the offense as he did last season. It has resulted in the Colts falling behind early and needing to abandon the running game when it has not worked. Likewise, Deon Jackson has rushed 42 times for 130 yards and a score. The Colts have not utilized their running backs efficiently. Unfortunately, the receivers have not shined. Pittman has 67 receptions for 678 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Campbell has 44 receptions for 440 yards and three scores.

The defense has dealt with numerous injuries. Thus, it has hindered their performance. Stephon Gilmore has played efficiently in the secondary, generating 32 solo tackles and one interception. However, Zaire Franklin has been the superior performer in the middle, gobbling 68 solo tackles and one sack. Kenny Moore II has 43 solo tackles and a sack to contribute to the effort.

The Colts will cover the spread if they can establish the ground game. Then, they must make short passes and allow the receivers some opportunities to make plays.

Final Steelers-Colts Prediction & Pick

Neither team is very good. However, the veteran is more trustworthy than the rookie. Expect the Colts to eke out a victory on Monday Night.

Final Steelers-Colts Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis Colts: -2.5 (-115)