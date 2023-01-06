By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will battle for the AFC South on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Titans-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below.

Tennessee has gone 7-9 this season, sitting one game behind Jacksonville in the AFC South. As the injuries are mounting at nearly every position, Tennessee is in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Head coach Mike Vrabel can save his season with a win in this one.

Jacksonville has turned things around quicker than expected, surging to an 8-8 record and first place standing in the AFC South. Doug Pederson took control of a rocky operation and righted the ship. The team’s current four-game winning streak has them controlling their own destiny.

Here are the Titans-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Jaguars Odds

Tennessee Titans: +6.5 (-112)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -6.5 (-108)

Over: 39.5 (-118)

Under: 39.5 (-104)

How To Watch Titans vs. Jaguars

TV: ABC, ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus, NFL Plus

Time: 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

With Ryan Tannehill on Injured Reserve and Malik Willis struggling, Josh Dobbs will make his second straight start in this one. Dobbs threw for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception in last week’s loss to Dallas. Dobbs has bounced around the league since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017 by Pittsburgh. Lucky for Dobbs, Derrick Henry will line up at running back. Henry leads the team with 1,429 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Tennessee has rushed for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns as a team. Jacksonville has allowed 1,804 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns to their opponents.

Given the fluctuations at quarterback, receivers have not been the strongest position for Tennessee this season. Robert Woods leads the team with 487 receiving yards, hauling in two touchdowns. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine leads the team with three touchdown catches. Jacksonville has struggled against the pass, allowing over 4,000 yards to their opponents. Tennessee has averaged 17.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

Tennessee’s defense has been okay, allowing 21.2 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league. The team has totaled 38 sacks, while Jacksonville has allowed 27 to their opponents. Trevor Lawrence struggled with turnovers last season, so Tennessee will try to take advantage of that.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Trevor Lawrence is clearly the answer in Jacksonville, completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,901 yards with 24 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. The second-year pro is tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns. Lawrence’s former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne leads the team with 1,108 rushing yards and is tied for the lead with five touchdowns. Jacksonville has rushed for 2,097 yards with 16 touchdowns as a team. Tennessee has allowed only 1,288 yards and nine touchdowns to their opponents.

Christian Kirk has been phenomenal in his first season with the Jaguars, leading the team with 1,009 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Zay Jones ranks second with 802 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Evan Engram has revitalized his career in Jacksonville, with 739 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Jaguars have averaged 24.0 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

Defense has also been solid for the Jaguars, ranking 12th by allowing 20.9 points per game. Jacksonville has sacked their opponents 31 times, and Tennessee’s offensive line has struggled, allowing 45 sacks to opponents. Pressuring an inexperienced quarterback will be the key in this one.

Final Titans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

Congratulations to the Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South champions.

Final Titans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville -6.5 (-108), under 39.5 (-104)