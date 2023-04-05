Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

While some NFL players find greener pastures elsewhere, a lot would also thrive with their original teams. In fact, despite leaving their original teams at some point in their careers, these NFL players found a way to return home. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NFL players who returned to their original teams.

Charles Hayley

Charles Hayley played an instrumental role as a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, helping the franchise win two Super Bowl Championships. However, after a falling out with 49ers coach George Seifert, Hayley eventually landed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he won three more Super Bowl championships. Although it seemed like Hayley was ending his NFL career with the Cowboys, Hayley came out of retirement to sign with the 49ers for a second and final stint for two seasons. In 1999, he tallied three sacks.

Fran Tarkenton

Given that Fran Tarkenton was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings as an expansion team, the franchise was still acclimating itself to the NFL. As a result, this indirectly negatively impacted Tarkenton’s performance on the field. As a result, the franchise eventually traded him to the New York Giants. But in 1972, Tarkenton marked his return to the Vikings, this time as a better player. In his second stint, Tarkenton would lead the NFL in completion percentage, passing touchdowns, and passing yards. Furthermore, he also took home the NFL MVP in 1975.

Deion Branch

Deion Branch was part of the New England Patriots squad that took victories at Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX. In fact, Branch caught 11 for 133 yards, which tied for a Super Bowl record en route to a Super Bowl MVP performance. But after his contract expired, Branch initiated a holdout that forced the Patriots to send him to the Seattle Seahawks. But after four seasons, Branch eventually found his way back to the Patriots.

Matt Flynn

The Green Bay Packers secured a victory at Super Bowl XLV, with Matt Flynn serving as the backup to MVP Aaron Rodgers. In his first stint, Flynn also set a string of franchise records. However, just one season after winning the Super Bowl, Flynn would be let go by the Packers. He bounced around the league, having stopovers with the Oakland Raiders and the Buffalo Bills. But for the 2013 season, Flynn returned to the Packers and served as their starting quarterback on some occasions. His most notable moment during his second stint was when Flynn led the Packers to a wild 23-point comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Charles Woodson

When the Oakland Raiders picked up Charles Woodson, he was full of potential. In fact, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, Woodson only started to thrive once he signed with the Green Bay Packers. Here, Woodson won his first Super Bowl. Furthermore, he also led the NFL in interceptions twice and became NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Nevertheless, Woodson eventually took his talents back to Oakland in the 2013 season. He eventually retired with the Raiders come the 2015 season, as his final season saw him make the Pro Bowl before hanging up his NFL sneakers.

Jason Taylor

In most cases, players return to their original teams only once. However, for Jason Taylor, he would have a total of three different stints with the Miami Dolphins. Taylor would peak in his first stint with the Dolphins, earning all six of his Pro Bowl appearances, four All-Pro team selections, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Taylor’s second and third stint with the Dolphins would see him set several NFL records and increase his total career tackles and sacks.

James Harrison

Like Jason Taylor, James Harrison just couldn’t seem to part ways with his original team. Originally part of the Steelers’ practice squad, Harrison eventually found himself back with the Steelers for the 2004 season as part of the team’s rotation, after serving as a practice player for the Baltimore Ravens. Harrison would be part of the Steelers’ two Super Bowl championship contests. Furthermore, Harrison would win NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 after leading the league in forced fumbles. But after not agreeing to reduce his salary, Harrison played briefly for the Cincinnati Bengals and then returned to the Steelers to retire with the team. But after his temporary retirement, Harrison served as the Steelers’ resident linebacker once again. Harrison would proceed to play for the New England Patriots that reached Super Bowl LII.

During his playing days, Randy Moss was one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. As we all know, Moss showcased his potential with the Minnesota Vikings, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Afterward, Moss would play for the Oakland Raiders before having his best years with the New England Patriots. In 2010, after his stint with the Patriots, Moss found himself traded back to the Vikings. However, it was only a brief stint, which saw him only play four uneventful games.

Playing for the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton will be remembered for his 2015 MVP season which saw him lead the franchise all the way to the Super Bowl before conceding to the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there. He briefly played for the New England Patriots before hoping to rediscover his golden years in Carolina. However, Newton’s second stint was marred by a 23.8 completion percentage performance against the Miami Dolphins. Furthermore, the Panthers went winless with Newton as the starting quarterback.

Michael Bennett

After going undrafted, the Seattle Seahawks signed defensive end Michael Bennett. Although he made the roster, the Seahawks eventually waived Bennett. In 2009, Bennett was able to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After spending several seasons for the Bucs, Bennett returned to Seattle, where he played the best years of his NFL career. Bennett’s second Seahawks stint saw him help the team secure a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos at Super Bowl XLVIII. Furthermore, he also garnered three Pro Bowl appearances during this stretch.