With the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, many around the NFL believe that the Indianapolis Colts could look to add their quarterback of the future.

When the Colts make their selection at pick number four, several of this draft’s top quarterbacks may already be off the board. With both the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans set to pick at one and two, and the Arizona Cardinals able to trade back at three, there is a chance that the first three selections could all be quarterbacks. If that is the case, the Colts could be left with whoever is remaining, whether that be Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, or Kentucky’s Will Levis.

If that is the case, and the Colts don’t trade up themselves, they could end up with a quarterback that may not have been at the top of their list.

In recent weeks, since Pro Days have begun, the Colts have been active in watching the top quarterbacks. They have already worked out both CJ Stroud and Bryce Young in private workouts. It now appears that they were also present to watch a more underrated quarterback take the field in BYU’s Jaren Hall.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Colts traveled to Utah to watch Jaren Hall take the field according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

During his two seasons as a starter, Hall showed flashes of potential. Over that stretch, he threw for 5,754 passing yards, 51 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. On the ground, he added 657 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

If the Colts are left in a position to not add the top quarterback on their radar, looking at a player such as Jaren Hall in the later rounds could be an option.