After Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs, 49ers, and Ravens head our NFL Power Rankings. Where does your team rank?

The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl 58 champions, and now we enter into the arduous part of the year, the NFL offseason. Our final NFL Power Rankings of the season will hopefully be able to hold you over through the offseason, which should see plenty of fireworks going on in free agency and April’s NFL Draft.

With the NFL Combine fast approaching (beginning Feb. 27), there will be plenty going on in the upcoming months. There are plenty of big-name free agents hitting the market this offseason too, as the likes of Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, Leonard Williams, Mike Evans, and Derrick Henry all could be suiting up for new teams next year.

32. Carolina Panthers

The first team helping kick off our NFL Power Rankings list is the Carolina Panthers, who basically endured one of the worst NFL seasons in recent memory. Struggling to only win two games, Carolina underwent another coaching staff changeover this offseason, after having done the same thing the previous season by hiring Frank Reich.

Poaching Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator Dave Canales to be their next head coach puts this team on a long trajectory for its rebuild, but that is what it is going to take to make this roster competitive again. A few years down the road is likely the first time the Panthers will even sniff the postseason, but as long as Bryce Young can overcome a disastrous rookie season, this team will continue to improve.

31. Washington Commanders

New ownership, a new coaching staff, and likely a new quarterback await the Washington Commanders, who sent Ron Rivera packing and brought on Dan Quinn as their new head coach. Armed with the most cap space in the entire league with $83.5 million to throw around, expect a complete roster turnover for this franchise.

Desperately needing a facelift, Washington will likely be the recipient of whichever QB does not go first overall, with the likes of Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels likely in play. While Sam Howell showed some signs of promise last year, he truly is not the right fit for this franchise moving forward, as he looks to be best suited as their backup.

30. New England Patriots

The remnants of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady duo have finally left the building, as Belichick is no longer the head coach in Foxborough. As Jerod Mayo takes the reigns for the New England Patriots, a lot of questions linger for the first-year head coach.

With both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe having worn out their welcomes, will the front office yet again turn to the draft, or will they look to upgrade via the free agent market? Are there really any long-term solutions currently on offense for this team, or is every role up for grabs?

Frequently linked to selecting a quarterback with the third overall pick, New England can reset their timeline and get their entire roster on the same rebuilding page. Things likely just won’t be good anytime soon for the Patriots as they look to pick up the pieces.

29. Arizona Cardinals

Even for a team that earned the fourth overall selection in the draft, sentiments seem to be high surrounding the Arizona Cardinals. With a rookie head coach heading into his second season at the helm, it looks like Jonathan Gannon will actually have his starting QB, Kyler Murray, for a full season, which will definitely help this team moving forward.

There are plenty of different directions that this Cardinals roster can go this offseason, buoyed by almost $45 million in cap space. Needing to redo a defense that is without really any talent at cornerback, Gannon’s team could look extremely different come September.

28. New York Giants

It seems that the New York Giants are stuck with their Daniel Jones problem for at least one more season, much to the chagrin of a lot of their fan base. With Brian Daboll needing to replace Wink Martindale at defensive coordinator, plus the impending free agency for Saquon Barkley, it will be an interesting offseason.

Still needing help on their offensive line and at wide receiver, the Giants are in a tough place regarding roster construction. Needing to paint a more efficient picture when it comes to their future, an offseason with over $26 million in cap space and the sixth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft has the makings for being one that resets the Giants — or it could extend their streak of struggles.

27. Tennessee Titans

With the surprising departure of Mike Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans went to the Bengals to find their next coach – Brian Callahan. As an offensive-minded coach, Callahan will be joining a team that is a bit light on offensive firepower, an area that they should look to improve this offseason.

Will Levis is the starting QB entering this season, but he likely will be without Derrick Henry as the long-time Titan looks to enter free agency and potentially join a playoff contender. The future of DeAndre Hopkins is a bit hazy, too, as the star receiver could become a cap casualty this offseason as the Titans aim to get younger.

26. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh has taken over for the fired Brandon Staley, and the Los Angeles Chargers have assembled one of the better coaching staffs, at least on paper. Plenty of question marks still surround this team, though, as Austin Ekeler (free agent) and Khalil Mack (potential trade) could be suiting up in different colors next season.

25. Chicago Bears

Holding the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and a ton of cap space, the Chicago Bears have a fantastic opportunity to continue to improve their roster this offseason. But storylines focusing on their decision at QB are dominating sports headlines nowadays, something that needs to be figured out here in short order.

On one hand, you have the incumbent in Justin Fields, who is a solid option that can run an NFL offense well if given a shot. On the other hand, you have flashy rookie Caleb Williams, who has NFL superstar written all over him. Which direction will the Bears go in April?

24. Atlanta Falcons

Out with Arthur Smith, in with Raheem Morris for the Atlanta Falcons, who have a great opportunity to actually utilize their supercharger offensive skill players. With Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts all looking like Ferraris parked in an old barn, this could finally be the chance that this team unlocks its potential.

But the roster needs some help, and things won’t be easy for Atlanta, especially as they continue to search for their next franchise QB. Could Justin Fields be the answer here? Would it make sense to take a QB early in the 2024 NFL Draft? These are the types of questions that the Falcons will need to answer this offseason.

23. New York Jets

The injury bug bit the New York Jets early in the 2023 campaign with the season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers in their first game, and their over-reliance on Zach Wilson again proved that he never was the right option. Dealing with a power struggle all the way up the ladder, the Jets are in a mess of trouble, with no end in sight.

With the impending return of Rodgers, this team should climb the NFL Power Rankings in short order. But if the offense continues to struggle and they cannot utilize Breece Hall or Garrett Wilson correctly, expect more of the same below .500 play for this roster.

22. Denver Broncos

It remains to be seen who will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos next season, but it can be assured that Russell Wilson will not be that option. Ostracized by Sean Payton, the tenure for Wilson was short in Denver, as he likely will be moved to another team (or released) in the next few months.

The rebuild in Denver has taken quite a few odd turns, and things don’t necessarily look to be close to being finished. Fighting an uphill battle in a tough division, can the Broncos do enough this offseason to upgrade their offensive playmakers, especially at wide receiver?

21. Minnesota Vikings

Losing Kirk Cousins to injury started a QB carousel for the Minnesota Vikings, who went through Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and BYU rookie Jaren Hall over the course of the second half of the season. No playoffs and an unknown future at QB paints a cloudy offseason for Minnesota.

With Justin Jefferson also having missed time due to injury, his 2024 offseason storyline of a contract extension will loom over the team. Comments from their star wideout about needing to know the future at QB before putting pen to paper is reassuring but concerning in the same breath, so whatever direction Minnesota goes will factor into the long-term success of this team as well.

20. Las Vegas Raiders

Out with Josh McDaniels, in with Antonio Pierce, as the new regime starts up again in Las Vegas. The Raiders are desperately trying to find a long-term coaching option, and with the kind of buy-in Pierce received from his players, it feels like they got their guy.

Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby look to be a few of the remaining veterans on the roster, who could see Josh Jacobs depart in free agency. With Aidan O’Connell lightly penciled in as the team's starting QB, there is a lot up in the air in Sin City.

19. New Orleans Saints

Cap hell awaits the New Orleans Saints yet again this offseason, as far too much kicking the can down the road is impacting how this team is built. With a decision needing to be made on Derek Carr and Michael Thomas, it is in the realm of possibilities that the Saints could be a team working with a rookie QB and head coach that won’t make it out of the regular season.

There aren’t a lot of things that are super positive for New Orleans, but they do have enough talent on their current roster to at least make things interesting.

18. Indianapolis Colts

While Anthony Richardson’s rookie season was cut short, the future for the Indianapolis Colts looks quite promising. Having kept Jonathan Taylor in blue and white for the foreseeable future, all that is left is to bring Michael Pittman Jr. back to round out the receiver ranks.

Defensively, there are a few areas that need to be cleaned up, as their linebacker room could use an influx of talent. This roster doesn’t jump out on paper, but it is solid top to bottom, reliant on the comeback of Richardson in his second season.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Things feel like they are stuck in the mud for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as a season that started out strong resulted in missing the playoffs entirely. Having to fight both the Colts and Texans for the AFC South, the Jaguars don’t feel like they are in control of this division as much as usual.

Could another ho-hum season result in Doug Pederson being let go? It certainly is in the realm of possibilities for a team that is one strong receiver away from having a really good offense. The acquisition of Calvin Ridley has had its ups and downs, and with the former Falcon entering free agency, it isn’t a given that he returns to the Jags.

16. Seattle Seahawks

It is an offseason of change in the Pacific Northwest, as Pete Carroll is no longer the coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Having gone the way of defensive youth, former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is now calling the shots.

This team is truly in a state of flux, as there is a ton of talent but plenty of other directions this roster can go. Will Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, and even Jamal Adams be on this team come September? It’s tough to tell – but expect a tough Season 1 for Macdonald’s roster, as he works towards putting his fingerprints on the roster.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It looks as though Baker Mayfield has found a new home, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to sneak into the playoffs. A home win in the Wild Card round over the Eagles really put a bow on their better-than-expected season, although they did fall to the Lions in the Divisional Round.

Moving into the offseason, Tampa Bay has a big decision to make on Mike Evans, who likely will receive a ton of interest from contenders looking to add a bonafide stud at wide receiver. With all signs pointing to a reunion, Evans is the first domino that likely will need to drop for Tampa Bay, as is the future of Mayfield, who will be a free agent this offseason as well.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Matt Canada experience has finally ended for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who squeaked their way into the playoffs as a seven-seed but were quickly dispatched by the Buffalo Bills. With question marks still surrounding the quarterback position, it remains to be seen in what capacity Kenny Pickett will be utilized this season.

Having just released Mitch Trubisky, it is very clear that the front office knows something has to be done. While bringing in Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator will likely disturb a few Steelers fans, it is possible that this team decides to work on the QB position via the trade market.

13. Los Angeles Rams

While fighting for the NFC West divisional title was out of reach, the Los Angeles Rams were able to put together a strong season, resulting in a playoff berth. With a healthy Matthew Stafford and the emergence of rookie wideout Puka Nacua, this Rams team had a quicker turnaround than many expected.

Having fallen to the Lions in the Wild Card round, the Rams earned an early trip to the offseason, where they will be tasked with trying to create more financial flexibility while starting to do some planning for the future. With Stafford’s health always in question, don’t be surprised if the Rams invest decent draft capital in a rookie quarterback, with an eye on building up their depth.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

A Joe Burrow wrist injury took away the final month-plus of his season, ultimately ending their chances of making the playoffs. With a timeline still a bit hazy on when Burrow will be fully ready for football action, this is a very important offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Tee Higgins hitting the open market, reports point to the Bengals looking to retain the Clemson stud receiver, but financial limitations could make things tough overall for the front office to drastically improve this roster.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

A season that had Super Bowl hopes written all over turned into a Wild Card defeat for the Philadelphia Eagles, as they need to go back to the drawing board. Rumors were flying this offseason about the future of head coach Nick Sirianni, but it looks like the Eagles will be sticking with their incumbent leader.

This offseason has quite a few storylines to follow for Philly, especially focused on the relationships of their offensive stars. With some concerns about Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, it will be interesting to see if the team entering the offseason looks drastically different than the team that exits the offseason into training camp.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Having hung on to the NFC East division, the Dallas Cowboys had high hopes upon entering the postseason. But their old nemesis, the Packers, marched right into Jerry World and stomped all over Dallas’ chances at a Super Bowl, sending this team back to the drawing board.

After a really solid season from Dak Prescott that saw him earn MVP votes, the offense still has quite a few question marks, starting at running back. Will Tony Pollard be back, will there be a new veteran signed for too much money, or with the Cowboys decide to trust a rookie as the lead back?

Too many questions that need to be answered this offseason for a franchise that is clearly not sold on their current head coach, which all helps create a messy offseason roadmap for the Cowboys.

9. Cleveland Browns

Even without Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns were able to make the uphill trek into the playoffs on the back of ol’ reliable Joe Flacco. While a Wild Card defeat at the hands of the Texans ended their season early, it was a remarkable one for Kevin Stefanski’s bunch.

However, question marks surround this team moving forward, with the future of Watson near the top of that list. Combine that with the uncertainty of Nick Chubb’s health after his brutal lower-body injury, and the offense could have a different identity for the 2024-25 NFL season.

8. Green Bay Packers

What. A. Year. It certainly was not expected to be a playoff year for the Green Bay Packers, and yet, it looks like they have hit the QB lottery on their third consecutive try.

With Aaron Rodgers having passed the torch to Jordan Love, it was Love who more than exceeded expectations this season, putting up crazy numbers and leading the Packers not only into the playoffs but a road thumping of the Cowboys.

A bit of salary cap magic from GM Brian Gutekunst will be needed so the team can go out and add some key free agents, but the future is incredibly bright in Titletown, a sign that the rest of the NFC is incredibly disappointed in.

7. Houston Texans

Having both the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year on the same team speaks volumes to the type of staff that the Houston Texans have assembled, and this team looks to be sticking around for a while in the AFC South. Led by CJ Stroud and Will Anderson, head coach DeMeco Ryans is leading an extremely fun bunch of players who are hungry to win.

The development of rookie wide receiver Tank Dell was cut short after a leg injury ended his season early, but don’t be surprised if the Texans are looking to add a strong WR1 this offseason, whether it be through the draft or free agency. Armed with a ton of cap space to spread around, could Houston be a dark-horse landing spot for Mike Evans or Michael Pittman?

6. Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell proved yet again that he was the right pick for the job, but some of his aggressive decision-making has made the Detroit Lions fan base a bit worried. With a young-ish roster full of playmakers, the Lions are built to be around for a while.

Jared Goff’s development this past season was a great part of what made Detroit so successful, and there likely will be talks of an extension thrown around this offseason as he enters the final year of his deal.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta led the rookie outbreak for the Lions this year, and they look ready to do it again in Year 2, making the Lions a prominent threat in the NFC yet again.

5. Miami Dolphins

A late-season collapse ripped the AFC East divisional title out of the hands of the Miami Dolphins, forcing them to travel to play the Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs. An early exit certainly was a fitting end to a season that had so much promise, so Mike McDaniels will need to do a lot of work this offseason to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

With no real cap space to speak of and a few key players hitting the open market, some decisions will need to be made this offseason. On top of that, an extension for Tua Tagovailoa will likely be tossed around as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Will the Dolphins commit big money to the southpaw, or look to go another direction?

4. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen’s yeoman effort to close out the season was all for naught, as the Bills were unable to advance past the AFC Divisional Round. A big aspect of why the Bills fell short could be the disappearance of Stefon Diggs down the stretch, as the star receiver became an afterthought in this offense.

Joe Bary returns as the team’s offensive coordinator, which is good news for James Cook, but how else will his offense look different? What about his ideology stands out more than what Ken Dorsey was continuing to employ as the former OC?

Lots of questions need to be answered for the Bills, as they head into an offseason needing to make the right moves to finally get over that playoff hump.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Fresh off winning the Most Valuable Player award, Lamar Jackson sure looks happy to still be a member of the Baltimore Ravens. But with question marks in the running game as well as the coaching staff, just how good can this team look next season?

The mass exodus of the defensive coaching staff is going to impact this team in a big way, as coaches went elsewhere for defensive coordinator positions. With former DC Mike Macdonald now the head coach in Seattle, there are some big shoes for Zach Orr to fill as he takes a step up from LB coach to be Baltimore’s new DC.

Falling short on the big stage has become an expected result for Kyle Shanahan, but the San Francisco 49ers were the cream of the crop in the NFC this season. Scared a bit by the upstart Packers, Brock Purdy and company were able to weather most storms, running out of gas as they got to the Super Bowl.

Mid-season acquisitions Chase Young and Javon Kinlaw highlight the free agent class for the Niners, who could see a lot of their defensive line talent walk for big-money deals. Just scraping under the salary cap, if San Francisco wants to retain any of these players, they may need to make tough decisions elsewhere. They also will need to replace defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was recently let go in what looks to be a ‘scapegoat' situation.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the shooting that occurred during the Super Bowl parade for the Chiefs on Feb. 14.

Fresh off of their Super Bowl win, the Chiefs have plenty of work ahead of them if they want to continue their run of dominance and return to the top spot in the power rankings. With two Super Bowls won in a row, Patrick Mahomes will need some help if he wants to make it a three-peat.

Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed lead the way in KC’s class of free agents, and players from a championship team are always heavily sought after, so it is possible other teams will throw more money at these players than the Chiefs can afford.

With a likely restructure to Mahomes’ deal upcoming this offseason, look for Kansas City to be active yet again, which could include giving Mahomes a bonafide WR1.