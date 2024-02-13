Patrick Mahomes gave Harrison Butker his flowers

Patrick Mahomes gets a lot of the credit for the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 58 over the San Francisco 49ers, and rightfully so, but the quarterback took to X to give some props to his kicker Harrison Butker, who was instrumental in the victory as well.

That man @buttkicker7 is really like that!! 🐐💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2024

Harrison Butker made multiple kicks to help the Chiefs win the game, including his 57-yard kick in the third quarter, which set the record for the longest made field goal in Super Bowl history. It made the score 10-6 in favor of the 49ers at the time. Butker made shorter kicks as well, one in the first half, and one at the end of regulation to tie the game and sent it to overtime, where the Chiefs went on to win.

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes under center, and Butker has been there for all of them. He has made key kicks throughout each run, and will undoubtedly go down as a Chiefs legend, and potentially a Hall of Fame kicker.

A lot of people have compared this Chiefs core to the New England Patriots dynasty, and there are some eerie similarities outside of simply just looking at Mahomes and Tom Brady. Butker compares to Adam Vinatieri, who was around for the early Super Bowls with the Patriots, and Stephen Gostowski, who was around for the later championships.

It is clear that Mahomes has an appreciation for Butker's clutch kicks not only in Sunday's game, but over the years.