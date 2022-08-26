NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens will conclude their preseasons with a Saturday night duel in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Commanders-Ravens prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Washington Commanders are entering a new era in terms of quarterbacks and their team name. Carson Wentz will take over the quarterback duties and attempt to stabilize the position for the first time in a while for the team. After going 7-10 in 2021, the team missed the playoffs.

Baltimore also missed the playoffs last season after going 8-9. Lamar Jackson missed a chunk of time with injury, which would correlate to the poor performance of the team. A healthy Jackson would go a long way in turning around the team’s fate in 2022.

Here are the Commanders-Ravens NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Commanders-Ravens Odds

Washington Commanders: +6.5 (-115)

Baltimore Ravens: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Washington will turn to the veteran Carson Wentz after relying on journeyman Taylor Heinicke in 2021. Wentz is a career 44-40-1 as a starter, but more impressive is his ball control. Wentz has tossed 140 touchdowns and just 57 interceptions in his career. In four of his six seasons as a starting quarterback, Wentz has thrown less than 10 interceptions. Antonio Gibson, the team’s only 1,000-yard rusher last season, is back to lead the backfield. Gibson scored 10 total touchdowns last season for the team. Terry McLaurin, the team’s leading receiver with 1,053 yards, will team up with newly acquired Curtis Samuel to form a strong receiving duo. Samuel has struggled with injury recently, but when healthy is one of the more versatile players in the league. Jahan Dotson, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, is another weapon for Wentz.

Washington’s defense was brutal last season, allowing 25.5 points per game, ranking 25th in the league. Still, the pass rush was solid, totaling 38 sacks in the 2021 season. Montez Sweat has averaged 7 sacks per year across his three seasons as a Commander. The team totaled 11 interceptions, and playmakers are needed to bolster the secondary.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore owns one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson. The problem with that is, that when Jackson is injured, there is a huge void to fill at that position. Jackson went 7-5 in the 12 games he started last season, while the team was 1-4 in his absence. Jackson is 37-12 in his career as a starter. In four seasons, Jackson has totaled 105 touchdowns. A healthy JK Dobbins would be a welcomed addition to the backfield, and pairing him with Mike Davis would distract defenses from Jackson when needed. Despite the loss of Marquise Brown, tight end Mark Andrews is back as Jackson’s favorite target. Andrews caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and 9 touchdowns last season. Rashod Bateman, entering his second season with the team, will likely take on an expanded role without Brown.

Baltimore’s defense took a step back last season, ranking 19th in points per game allowed. A lacking pass rush, with only 37 sacks, and a lack of playmakers in the secondary, as the team managed just nine interceptions, could explain the issues with the defense. Kyle Hamilton and David Ojabo were drafted to alleviate the issues of the 2021 defense.

Finals Commanders-Ravens Prediction & Pick

Give this one to Jackson and company.

Finals Commanders-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Baltimore -6.5 (-110), over 39.5 (-110)