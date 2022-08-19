NFL Preseason Odds: Cowboys vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022

The Dallas Cowboys are in LA to battle it out with the Chargers. It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Cowboys-Chargers prediction and pick.

America’s team fell short to the Denver Broncos 17-7 in the first preseason game last week. Ben DiNucci threw for 112 yards and one touchdown in the loss as none of the starters played in that game. The run game worked for the most part even though the Cowboys struggled to score points. They will look to get in the end zone more as they play a Chargers team with a similar approach. The Chargers lost to the Rams 29-22 last week in a close battle to the end. None of the starters played for LA either and that will likely be the case once again tomorrow night.

Here are the Cowboys-Chargers NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Cowboys-Chargers Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +3 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-105)

Under: 37.5 (-115)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys will need to continue to use the run game as their main source of attack. All five players who ran the ball in the loss to the Broncos last week averaged more than four yards per carry. Two happened to be the QBs but the three running backs showed out in the loss. Malik Davis ran the ball eight times for 51 yards, Rico Dowdle nine carries for 36 yards, and Aaron Shampklin seven carries for 32 yards. The Chargers are known for having a weak defensive run unit.

The defense will need to contain Chase Daniel and Easton Stick. Luckily, they won’t be facing star QB, Justin Herbert. Daniel threw for two touchdowns in the loss last week and so it won’t be a walk-thru for this defense. The Cowboys’ defense will need to put pressure on the offensive line and now let the QBs escape the pocket and take off. Daniel had a 22-yard run and Stick had a rushing TD last week.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers need to control the ball on offense. If they can do a better job of having full possessions, they can be unstoppable. I know it was a preseason game, but they showed it a lot last season as well. Three-and-outs can be very frustrating when it happens more often than not. The first few plays of a drive are the most important and the Bolts must get first downs early in a possession. That is how they lose games, by giving the opponent the ball after just a few plays.

Some under-the-radar players shined in the loss to the Rams last week. Joe Reed and Michael Bandy both scored touchdowns as they are both fighting to make the final roster. It will be hard as there is plenty of depth in that position, however, if they keep finding the end zone then it would create a good problem to have. Isaiah Spiller is a name to watch, as the RB out of Texas A&M rushed the ball 10 times for 34 yards last week.

The defensive line must try and stop the run game just as the Cowboys will look to enforce it. That was the biggest failure for the Bolts last season and if they can fix that problem, look out AFC.

Final Cowboys-Chargers Prediction & Pick

This should once again be a close game in LA. Both teams are looking for a bounceback win and without elite QBs playing, I think it will be low-scoring. Take the under in this game as I think both defenses will step up tomorrow night.

Final Cowboys-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Under 37.5 (-115)