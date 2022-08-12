NFL Preseason Odds: Panthers vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders will face off in NFL Preseason action on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Panthers-Commanders prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Carolina Panthers have undergone an offseason of change, including a possible new face at quarterback. Head coach Matt Rhule will return for a third season at the helm, coming off consecutive five-win seasons. Rhule and the Panthers need to use the preseason to inject some confidence into this fan base.

The Washington Commanders are coming off consecutive seven-win seasons, the 2020 season resulting in an improbable playoff berth. Ron Rivera, like his counterpart in Carolina, is also entering his third season at the helm with Washington.

Here are the Panthers-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Panthers-Commanders Odds

Carolina Panthers: +2.5 (-105)

Washington Commanders: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 37 (-110)

Under: 37 (-110)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Carolina has endured some down years since last making the playoffs in 2017. The Panthers seem to be done with the Sam Darnold experiment, as both Baker Mayfield and Matt Corral were added in the offseason. Both Mayfield and Corral bring an element to the offense that Darnold does not, as both are adept at scrambling. Darnold tossed nine touchdowns but 13 interceptions as well. Chuba Hubbard and Christian McCaffrey are a strong running back duo, granted McCaffrey stays healthy for a whole season, something he has not done since 2019. Team-leading receiver D.J. Moore is back following a 93-catch, 1,157-yard season, scoring 4 touchdowns. Robby Anderson led the team with five receiving touchdowns and is back for his third season with the team.

Carolina’s defense was way ahead of the offense in 2021, allowing 23.8 points per game, ranking 21st in the league. Jeremy Chinn, the team’s leading tackler in 2021, returns to lead the secondary. More defensive playmakers are needed, as the team totaled just nine interceptions last season. Sack leader Haason Reddick is no longer with the team, so there is a void to fill in that aspect.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Washington is also going through a quarterback change, as Carson Wentz was acquired in the offseason. Wentz, while not exactly a flashy option, is a reliable quarterback with a 27:7 TD:INT ratio last season. Wentz will help to stabilize a position that is in desperate need of it. Terry McLaurin, who racked up 1,053 receiving yards last year, will pair with first-rounder Jahan Dotson to form a lethal duo. Last season’s leading rusher Antonio Gibson ran for 1,037 yards last season and is back. Brian Robinson, the former Alabama standout, should see a lot of time this preseason as well. Washington needs some injection into this offense after averaging just 19.7 points per game. Curtis Samuel, the jack of all trades formerly with Carolina, may just do the trick.

Defensively, Washington is also in need of some injections as well. The team surrendered 25.2 points per game last season. The pass rush is in good hands with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat, who combined for 14 sacks last season. Washington only intercepted 11 passes last season, an area sorely in need of improvement.

Final Panthers-Commanders Prediction & Pick

These two teams truly have something to play for but need to iron out some kinks before the season begins.

Final Panthers-Commanders & Pick: Washington -2.5 (-115), under 37 (-110)