NFL Preseason Odds: Patriots vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 8/26/2022

The Raiders will be playing in their fourth and final preseason game against the New England Patriots. It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Patriots-Raiders prediction and pick.

The Raiders had the extra game because of the Hall of Fame Game that kicks off the preseason. Vegas has won all three of their preseason games and are looking to complete a four-game sweep as the season is almost here. New England is (1-1) after beating the Carolina Panthers last weekend. That game wasn’t really close as the Patriots dominated that game even though they only won by 10 points. The Patriots’ defense didn’t allow a TD all game long.

Here are the Patriots-Raiders NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Patriots-Raiders Odds

New England Patriots +1 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders: -1 (-110)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

The Patriots already know who the starting QB for the season is and that is Mac Jones. He has a few reps this preseason and will likely start this game just for a possession or two. If he can give them a solid first drive that results in points, then that would likely be it for his day. They aren’t afraid to play their starters in these games as they are trying to find themselves before the season kicks off in two weeks. Expect Bailey Zappe to get most of the reps at Qb as he is fighting to earn the third-string QB spot. Brian Hoyer is currently backing up Jones.

Running back J.J. Taylor is getting a lot of action this preseason and he carried the ball six times last game for 33 yards last game. Lil Jordan Humphrey out of the University of Texas is showing out this preseason. He is earning a spot on this roster and will likely be a big part of their success on special teams. He caught five passes for 71 yards last game and caught a TD in the game prior against the New York Giants. Expect those two to be a huge part of this game for the offense.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Las Vegas will likely not play any starters in this game and if they do it’s for one possession. Nick Mullens was just traded to the Minnesota Vikings a few days ago and so that leaves Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers to compete for the backup spot. Expect those two to sling the ball more often than not as they haven’t really had the chance to do so during the first three games. Mullins threw a TD against the Vikings two weeks ago for their second preseason game and the Vikings must have liked what they have seen. Stidham is on pace to back up Derek Carr this year.

Brittain Brown is a name to watch in this game. He carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and a TD against the Vikings. Brown then carried the ball nine times for 70 yards in the win over the Miami Dolphins. He should carry the rock a lot more as he is fighting for that backup running back job behind Josh Jacobs. The team just released running back Kenyon Drake this week.

The Raiders have been successful because they have controlled the little things in these three games. If they can do that again they should cover this spread.

Finals Patriots-Raiders Prediction & Pick

I expect the raiders to come out and win this game by at least one point. They have seen a lot of success and will be at home for this one.

Finals Patriots-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Raiders -1 (-110)