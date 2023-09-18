On Monday, August 18th, we have a double-header for Monday Night Football and FanDuel is running an NFL Quick Hit promotion that involves one of tonight's games between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. We take a look at this NFL Quick Hit promo on our NFL prop odds series this Monday, August 18th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has a prop for today's night game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's NFL Quick Hit promo has to offer.

NFL Quick Hits Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Both Teams To Punt on their First Drive (+200)

The Saints are coming off of a disappointing 2022 season in which they missed the playoffs. They are looking to start the 2023 season off on the right foot. However, I believe that they will punt on their first drive tonight. One of the reasons why I think the Saints will punt on their first drive is because they will be playing in their first away game of the new season which could play into account when Derek Carr has to go up against the crowd noise of the Carolina Panthers fans.

Also, The Saints have started slowly in their first game of the season, scoring only 3 points in the first quarter in their Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans. The Carolina Panthers didn't give up a touchdown until the second quarter when they took on the Atlanta Falcons on the road showing that while they might not have an elite defense, their defense is still good enough to slow down even a good offense like the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints' offensive line will need to do a better job of protecting quarterback Derek Carr, who was sacked 4 times in their Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Panthers did a good job getting after Desmond Ridder with four sacks on the day and as they get paired up with a struggling offensive line of the Saints, they can wreak havoc early in this contest.

Derek Carr has struggled mightily away from home for the majority of his career with just a 28-44 record and he has had mediocre stat lines as well just passing for 243.5 yards per game and 1.4 touchdowns per game and with this being a very important divisional matchup it will be no secret that Carr will have some growing pains in this matchup. If Carr comes out and struggles even the slightest in his control or during the rush in the early going as he did in Week 1, we can see a three and out from the New Orleans Saints on their first drive of the game and punting the ball to the Panthers.

As for the Panthers, they are still trying to get into the swing of things offensively with a brand new rookie signal caller Bryce Young. Young struggled mightily in his first start of his professional NFL career when he didn't even reach 150 yards passing and he threw his first NFL touchdown and the only Panthers' touchdown of the game in the second quarter. Each drive in the first quarter resulted in a punt for the Panthers' offense.

It's certainly not going to get much easier going up against a New Orleans Saints defense that stifled the Tennessee Titans offense that has one of the premier running backs in the NFL Derrick Henry. They limited Henry to just 63 yards and no touchdowns on 15 carries and just 4.2 yards per carry. The Saints defense was also able to pressure Ryan Tannehill sacking him three times in their Week 1 contest and also intercepted him a whopping three times. This should be no easy task for Young in the first divisional matchup of his NFL career.

With Young's early career struggles and him not having a ton of playmakers to really take the burden off of him, it should almost be a given that the Panthers will be punting on their first drive on tonight's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. We all know how closely contested divisional matchups are and neither one of these two offenses are high scoring with the ridiculously low point total of 39.5 the bookmakers and most of the public expect this game to look a lot like a combination of the Saints and Titans low scoring game mixed in with the early first quarter struggles of the Panthers and Falcons game.