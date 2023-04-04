Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

WFAN radio show host Craig Carton floated the idea of the San Francisco 49ers swooping in and making a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite him declaring his intention to join the New York Jets.

“Aaron Rodgers would absolutely want to play for this franchise,” Craig Carton said on his FS1 show. “The franchise is the San Francisco 49ers. They have Trey Lance coming off a broken ankle. They’ve got Brock Purdy, who is not going to be throwing the ball until August or September, and they signed Sam Darnold. They do not have a quarterback right now, maybe Trey becomes a stud.”

The 49ers are ready to pursue Aaron Rodgers if the Packers deal with the Jets falls through says @craigcartonlive 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4a9EEZsVS — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) April 4, 2023

Carton also addressed why Rodgers would want to go from the Packers to the 49ers, despite the fact that San Francisco passed on him in the NFL Draft.

“Aaron Rodgers is from the area, and has always said ‘I might want to go home one day’,” Carton said. “Now, he famously also said, ‘I want to screw it to San Francisco for not drafting me.’ Well he’s already done that.”

Carton also touched on what the compensation would have to be from the 49ers, as they do not have any first-round picks due to the Trey Lance trade.

“San Francisco does not have a first-round draft pick in this draft,” Carton said. “They gave them all away to get Trey Lance. They do however, because of compensatory picks, have like five third-round picks. So the conversation has been, multiple third-round picks in this draft, and a first-round draft pick, in next year’s draft.”

It is unknown how serious this chatter is, but due to all the noise with the Jets, it would be the biggest surprise of the NFL offseason if it does happen.