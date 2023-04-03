Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

With the Green Bay Packers still looking to complete an Aaron Rodgers trade, head coach Matt LaFleur recently revealed a non-QB roster desire for the 2023 season, per NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. Assuming a Rodgers trade comes to fruition, Jordan Love will take over as Green Bay’s QB. LaFleur would like to add veteran wide receiving help to benefit Love and the young Packers’ wideouts.

“Well, I think some veteran leadership would be nice,” LaFleur said. “Although I think guys like Allen (Lazard) and Randall (Cobb) did such a great job last year kind of taking those guys under their wing and showing them the ropes and the expectations and the practice habits that you need to have to go out there and play at a high level. But there’s going to be a lot of growth with those two guys, certainly Romeo (Doubs) and Christian (Watson). And then you’ve got Samori Toure and we’ve got a small glimpse of Bo Melton last year.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Packers are preparing to enter new territory in 2023. Aaron Rodgers, despite dealing with controversies, has been a reliable QB option for a long time. Green Bay is hoping to remain competitive even if Rodgers is traded. At the very least, they want to begin preparing for the future.

It will be intriguing to see if Green Bay aims to sign a veteran free agent wide receiver, or if they attempt to make a trade. Based on LaFleur’s comments, it seems likely that they will try to add a veteran WR at some point.